Some of the best classic horror films are being released by in 4K Ultra HD format for the very first time by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Universal Monsters Classics Collection will be released in 4K on October 5.

The collection will feature Universal Studios’ 1931 classic Dracula, featuring Bela Lugosi and Frankenstein, featuring Boris Karloff; both films will be released in time for their 90th anniversaries. Other films included in the collection are The Invisible Man starring Claude Rains and an 80th-anniversary edition of The Wolf Man starring Lon Chaney Jr.

Universal released these horror classics previously on Blu-ray with their Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection pack in 2012. In 2018, the studio released a Complete 30-Film Collection in Blu-ray format along with a re-release of Essential Collection that included a new set of artwork designed by comic book artist Alex Ross, who is famed for his work in Marvel Comics.

Dracula is a classic to watch for all your blood-thirsty needs. The story follows a real estate agent who dares to enter the castle inhabited by Count Dracula despite warnings from terrified Transylvanian villagers. As one can imagine, horror ensues. Dracula and the real estate agent, now under control by the vampire, travel to London where the Count attempts to blend in with society while searching for victims during nightfall.

Here are some of the many bonus features included in the collection:

The Road to Dracula

The Frankenstein Files: How Hollywood Made a Monster

Karloff: The Gentle Monster

Monster by Moonlight

The Wolf Man: From Ancient Curse to Modern Myth

Now You See Him: The Invisible Man Revealed

Now viewers can experience these genre-defining classics in the best quality they have ever been when Universal Monsters Classics Collection​ gets released this October 5. Check out the first images of the collection below:

​​​​​​

