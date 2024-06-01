The Big Picture Universal Monsters are making a modern comeback with new films and Funko Pops, showcasing their enduring popularity.

The iconic Universal Monster figures, like Dracula and Frankenstein, have inspired countless horror films and merchandise.

Fans can celebrate these classic monsters with new Funko Pop figures, gearing up for the spooky Halloween season.

The Universal Monsters have been having a bit of a modern renaissance with films like Renfield, The Invisible Man, Lisa Frankenstein, and Abigail biting their way to theaters over the last half decade. It’s helped remind moviegoers how pop culture relevant these horror icons are. They’ve also been supported by a ton of nostalgic merchandise. Now, adding to the monster mash, Funko has just unveiled their latest wave of Universal Monster Pops.

The new set includes four monsters, The Bride from The Bride of Frankenstein, Frankenstein’s Monster who debuted in the Universal universe in the classic 1931 Frankenstein, Dracula from his self-titled 1931 classic, and the Gill-man from the incredibly underrated The Creature From the Black Lagoon. The set will also feature Wolf Man from the creature's self-titled 1941 masterpiece. The best part of this collection is each figure’s unique color scheme adds to its haunting allure. Funko has made many Universal Monster figures in the past, both in black and white and in color, but the heightened palette used here emulates the technicolor re-releases that these legends would see in the 80s VHS era. These monsters also join Funko’s 2024 Halloween line-up, which includes Peanuts, The Addams Family, and Pet Sematary.

The Impact of Universal's Monsters

Close

While horror has seen many reinventions over the last century, there’s something about the original Universal Monster era that horror fans love to keep coming back to. Given that it’s a franchise that started in the early 30s, it was one of the first set of films to take full advantage of the industry’s newest marvel, sound. Performances like Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, Boris Karloff’s Monster, Colin Clive’s Dr. Frankenstein, Lon Chaney Jr.’s Wolf Man, and Elsa Lanchester’s Bride defined this exciting time for the genre. In a time when cinematic universes are the norm, it was one of the first to attempt that ambitious concept. Many modern franchises owe a lot to these colorful creatures of the night. Now, over almost 100 years since both Frankenstein and Dracula’s debut, Universal’s horror universe has lived on with new action figures from NECA, various apparel collections, and fun collectable figures from Funko. On the film side, Universal has been tapping deep into their history recently. Particularly with Darcula as Renfield, The Voyage of the Last Demeter, and Abigail have been some of the most refreshing vampire films in years. Universal looks to continue the Monster love with Blumhouse’s remake of The Wolf Man in early 2025 from modern horror legend Leigh Whannell (Saw, Insidious: Chapter 3).

Most of the classic films aren’t on a streaming service, but all the major hits are available to rent on VOD platforms like Prime Video. Universal has also been hard at work the last number of years putting films like Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man on 4K Blu-ray for the first time. Before your next Universal Monster binge, you can currently pre-order Funko’s Monster Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. They’re set to be released in August 2024. That’s just in time for the spooky Halloween season.

Dracula (1931)

Watch on Prime Video