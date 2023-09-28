The Big Picture The Universal Classic Monsters have been resurrected as kid-friendly animated vehicles on Netflix's new preschool series, Mighty MonsterWheelies.

The show centers around half-monster, half-truck vehicles, including Dracula helicopter and Frankenstein fire trucks, as they race to save the vehicular city of MotorVania from villains.

Dreamworks Animation aims to make the young audience's first encounter with these iconic monsters as entertaining and engaging as possible. Netflix will launch Mighty MonsterWheelies with two other preschool series in 2024.

The Universal Classic Monsters have met Abbott and Costello, and they've been turned into Transformers, but their latest incarnation may be their strangest yet. They've been resurrected as a bunch of kid-friendly animated vehicles on Mighty MonsterWheelies, Netflix's new preschool animated series.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Netflix will launch Mighty MonsterWheelies, a co-production with Dreamworks Animation Television. The show will center around half-monster, half truck vehicles, including a Dracula helicopter, Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein fire trucks, a Wolf Man street sweeper, and a Mummy ambulance, as they race to save the vehicular city of MotorVania from villains like Phantom Freeze and the Invisible Van. Says Dreamworks Animation executive Teri Weiss, "Usually, monsters are the thing to be fearful of — the misfits, the misunderstood. We wanted to do something unexpected, so we’ve flipped it and made them heroes of the town." Executive producer Stephanie Simpson adds, "We know that most of our young audience will meet these iconic monsters for the first time when they watch our series. Our goal is to make their first monster-y encounter as entertaining and engaging as possible."

Do Kids Love the Universal Monsters?

The Universal Monsters films were always popular with young audiences during their theatrical rampage through the '30s and '40s, and gained a new audience when they were syndicated for television decades later. Universal Monster iconography, whether officially-licensed by Universal or not, remains commonplace, in everything from action figures, breakfast cereals, or even movies like The Monster Squad. This isn't even the first time Universal has wheeled the monsters out for an animated adaptation; 1994 saw the debut (and ending) of the short-lived Monster Force, a syndicated action cartoon that pitted a team of teenage heroes against Dracula and company. The past few decades have seen Universal try to relaunch their "shared universe" with Van Helsing, Dracula Untold, and the ill-fated Dark Universe, but perhaps this new series will cultivate a new generation of monster fans.

Image via Netflix

The series will launch with two other Netflix preschool-aimed series based on existing IP: Hot Wheels Let's Race and Dee & Friends in Oz. Hot Wheels Let's Race is the latest piece in Mattel's aggressive strategy to exploit and adapt their toy properties, which began with a bang with this summer's Barbie. A Hot Wheels theatrical movie, adapting the classic toy cars, is in the works. Dee & Friends in Oz will delve into the ever-popular realm of the public domain, which has proved fruitful for legions of Wizard of Oz adaptations avoiding the shadow of MGM's 1939 classic film.

Mighty MonsterWheelies, Hot Wheels Let's Race, and Dee & Friends in Oz will all debut in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.