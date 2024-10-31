The spookiest day of the year is here at last! After a month filled with horror movies, themed television episodes, and plenty of other treats for fans of the macabre, it's time to celebrate Halloween. One company looking to help make the day as creepy as possible is the toy giant Super7. As part of their "Boodega" initiative, they previously unveiled a new set of Halloween Kids ReAction figures based on Universal Monsters as well as glow-in-the-dark Pre-Code horror figures which Collider had the privilege to share exclusively. Now, we're once again partnering with Super7 to share two new collectibles made in collaboration with NBCUniversal that give the Bride of Frankenstein and the Creature From the Black Lagoon some sweet new rides. The Universal Monsters have now joined the company's line of Super Cycle wind-up figures available on the official Super7 website.

The Super Cycle line of collectibles takes direct inspiration from classic tin and plastic tricycle toys that could be wound up to ride forward and ring their little bell. Super7, however, offers a pop-culture spin on the old design, by having the rider be a classic character, with past figures including Charlie Brown and the company's mascot, Mummy Boy. For Halloween, the Universal Monsters figures shrink the Bride and the Creature to an adorable size to ride their colorful Super Cycles as their little bells ding. Each soft vinyl figure and tricycle stands roughly five inches tall and features a functioning bell above the back tire and an internal wind-up mechanism to keep the cycles moving and ringing.

On top of everything, the Super Cycles come packaged in boxes with art that is both haunting and kind of silly, depicting the monsters in all their glory aboard their tricycles. This isn't the Creature From the Black Lagoon's first foray on Super7's rides, as an original green figure was previously released to celebrate the iconic amphibious humanoid. In the upcoming release, he's rendered in festive Halloween orange for the holiday, though he still mirrors his design as created by Millicent Patrick for the Gill-man's first theatrical appearance in 1954. The Bride of Frankenstein, meanwhile, dons her classic look with pale skin, bandages, and the iconic white streak shooting up her hair as originally seen on Elsa Lanchester in the 1935 film by James Whale. Both figures are available for $60 USD.

What Does the Future Hold for Universal's Monsters?

It's a good time overall to be a fan of Universal Monsters given all the projects involving them coming soon. On January 17, The Invisible Man helmer Leigh Whannell will deliver his spin on another classic creature with his Wolf Man starring Christopher Abbott. Regarding the Creature and the Bride, though, things are looking very promising. Earlier this year, it was announced that horror icon James Wan was in talks to direct a remake of the former with Star Trek: Picard producer Sean Tretta penning the screenplay. Next year, meanwhile, will see the arrival of Maggie Gyllenhaal's much-anticipated The Bride! on September 26, 2025, starring Christian Bale as Frankenstein's monster and Jessie Buckley as the titular creation.

Before they return to the big screen, you can find the Super7 Creature From the Black Lagoon and Bride of Frankenstein figures at the collectible company's official website now. Get an exclusive look at both figures in the gallery above.