Universal to Bravely Battle ‘Thor 4’ as Studio Stakes 2022 Release Dates for Event Films

Universal is staking its claim on a whole bunch of 2022 release dates for its event movies, though the studio is keeping those titles under wraps for now.

The studio has scheduled mystery movies — pardon me, “event films” — for Jan. 14, Feb. 11, June 10, July 22 and Nov. 18, 2022. Is the studio shifting its 2021 slate to 2022 due to widespread production delays that may last longer than anyone in Hollywood is willing to admit right now? All we know at this point is that the studio is going to continue releasing movies on Fridays, and they plan to continue releasing them “wide,” although they may want to talk to AMC Theaters about that.

So let’s talk about where Universal has planted its distribution flag. On Jan. 14, it’ll take on WB’s Sesame Street movie with Anne Hathaway, and the animated movie Nimona. I don’t know if Uni’s event film will be aimed more at adults or families, but if it’s the latter, they must not think Sesame Street has much left in the tank, box office-wise.

On Feb. 11, Universal will bravely — or stupidly, as time may tell — do box office battle with Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which hails from returning Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, aka The New Guy at Lucasfilm. I don’t know why you’d release an event film opposite the fourth Thor movie after Ragnarok opened to a mighty $122 million, but perhaps the folks at Universal know more than I do.

The rest of Universal’s competition doesn’t scare me. In June, it’ll take an unknown Fox flick; in July, an untitled movie from Paramount Animation that is unlikely to deter Universal; and in November, an event film from Warner Bros. that could end up being a toss-up scenario.

Please note that while I used images of Han Solo and Spider-Man, Universal does not have the rights to either character, though the studio did just acquire the LEGO movie franchise. Click here to read more about that deal and what it could mean for the studio’s other top franchises.