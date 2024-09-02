This year marks the 33rd Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida, and once again, Universal has shown why they're one of the most impressive Halloween events each year. Halloween Horror Nights this year features 10 new haunted houses, 5 scare zones, the live show Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus, and all sorts of themed food, drinks, merchandise, and stores. Once night falls and the fog starts flowing, Universal Studios Orlando becomes a nightmarish land of horrors and scares.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 introduces guests to two monsters as they enter into the Duality of Fear scarezone: SINIST3R, who is into pain and torture, whereas her sister SURR3AL is more into mental anguish. In the Demon Queens scarezone, guests find themselves in SURR3AL's realm that plays with your mind, while SINIST3R's area, the Torture Faire, is packed with medieval torture devices. In addition to these lands, guests will also find Swamp of The Undead, a Louisiana swamp filled with zombies, and Enter the Blumhouse, which features characters from movies like M3GAN, The Black Phone, and Freaky.

But the highlight of Halloween Horror Nights is, of course, the houses. In addition to new houses based on properties like Insidious, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place, and Universal Monsters, there are also six inventive original houses that show the brilliance of Universal's HHN team. HHN brings beloved movies to life, creates entirely new horrors, and finds new ways to further the possibilities of what horror houses can be.

This year, Collider went to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and braved all ten houses to tell you which are the best at this 33rd installment of the event. From blood-covered museums to a giant Slimer, here are the houses of Halloween Horror Nights, ranked.

10. The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Image via Universal

The Museum of International Folklore has revealed a new exhibit, The Rotting Stone, that has let loose an evil spirit that is decaying everything in its path. This means that not only are there museum workers that have been mutilated, but inanimate objects are also coming to life and ready to attack. So if you’re terrified of an evil desk trying to grab at you, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits is gonna be for you. The details of the museum are particularly impressive, as amongst glowing walls and…monstrous furniture, there are actual exhibits throughout that almost make you wish you could walk through with the lights on and take your time walking through. Halloween Horror Nights haven’t done a museum house since 1998, with their Museum of Horror series of houses, and they clearly took great care in making this one actually feel like a museum. But the silly story and strange monsters make this the bottom of the list. Still, the museum concept is definitely something Universal should continue to play around with again in future houses.

9. Goblin's Feast

Image via Universal

Goblin’s Feast creatures its own interesting Halloween mythology, as you enter a goblin village that is preparing for its annual feast. Oh, and bad news, the main course of the feast is humans. Like last year’s Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings, Goblin’s Feast excels at transitioning from an autumnal celebration into something far more sinister. Look, this feast is never something you want to be a part of, but the way the house shifts the visitor from a spectator at the goblin’s feast to becoming its key delicacy is well done. Goblin’s Feast also features some spectacular puppetry and unnerving goblin creatures, but compared to most of the other houses, the masks can sometimes look a bit sillier than intended, and therefore losing some of the fear. Goblin’s Feast is an intriguing piece of created folklore dampened by the occasional goblin that can take you out of the experience a bit.

8. Major Sweet's Candy Factory

Image via Universal

In 2022, Halloween Horror Nights guests were introduced to a scarezone known as Sweet Revenge, in which an evil candymaker’s treats turned a town’s children into maniacal murderers. This year, the candymaker gets his own house with Major Sweet’s Candy Factory, as Major Sweets and Miss Treats welcome a school field trip to their factory of cruel confections. The house itself smells sweet, as it doesn’t take long before evil children are running around, while sugar, blood, and vomit are prominent. This is easily the grossest house, but it’s also a fun, goofy idea that HHN does so well. Major Sweet’s Candy Factory also includes Guest Activated Triggers, known as a GAT, which the guest can push to enact a response in the house. It’s a clever addition to an already delightfully weird house. But you also might not want to explore some of the sweet treats at the event directly after visiting the factory.

7. Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

Image via Universal

It’s always exciting to see how Universal utilizes its long history of Universal monsters each year at HHN, especially in the build-up to the Dark Universe section of their upcoming Epic Universe park opening in 2025. instead of directly using some of their most iconic monsters, Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines gives us a twist by presenting all female monsters. This leads Van Helsing’s daughter, Saskia Van Helsing to team up with the Bride of Frankenstein against monsters like Dracula’s daughter, the She-Wolf, and Anck-Su-Namun from The Mummy. As a collection of scares playing around with Universal’s monster roster, Eternal Bloodlines is quite a bit of fun, with appearances from other monsters smart takes on known characters, and some magnificent usage of projections. But Eternal Bloodlines’ story can get lost in the mix and can become a bit difficult to follow among all the scares (the beginning even has Saskia’s narration from the Discover Universal podcast, which explains her backstory, but unfortunately, it’s just a taste of the larger story within the house). Getting a new take on these classic horror monsters is a lot of fun, but the Universal Monsters houses can get a bit overloaded on characters, leading to a bit of a muddled story, which can’t help but be the same case this year.

6. Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Image via Universal

While Universal Studios Hollywood has had a Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America house for the last two years, this marks the first year Orlando gets their own version of these chilling Latin America legends. In fact, Orlando’s take on Monstruos features more scenes than its LA version, ensuring this isn’t just a copy of what’s already been done on the other coast. Monstruos is genuinely alarming in how it presents these folklore characters, as we meet Tlahuelpuchi as she steals an infant to suck its blood, a terrifyingly huge puppet of the Witch Owl creature, La Lechuza, and the disconcerting presence El Silbón seemingly following you through the house. Whether you’re completely unaware of the legends behind these creatures or are well-versed in their history in Latin American culture, Monstruos finds a great middle-ground to haunt both sides equally.

5. A Quiet Place

Image via Universal

One of the biggest questions heading into this year’s HHN was how the hell do you do a haunted house based on A Quiet Place, a series that centers around silence? When a haunted house is usually full of screams and aural attacks on the guests, how do you recreate the main theme that is essential to these films? While A Quiet Place is expectedly, well, quieter than most houses, this idea in action is sort of a mixed bag. First, the negative: even though it's implied that visitors should remain quiet, the amount of screaming or lack thereof doesn’t impact anything that happens. Scream your face off or stay chillingly silent, and the results are exactly the same. Considering some of the other houses have interactive elements, it’s a shame there’s no way to make the amount of sound a guest makes part of the frights here.

That being said, pretty much everything else in A Quiet Place is impressive. The house takes guests through the events of the first two films, complete with remarkable puppets for the Death Angels that seem to come out of every nook and crevice in the maze. And while the house might be a bit too dark for some, especially in the entrance that has you walking in complete darkness, it only adds to the ambiance of the house. A Quiet Place even taught its scare actors American Sign Language for the house, but that detail might get lost for those unfamiliar. A Quiet Place is an ambitious house that doesn’t quite nail its concept, but it’s admirable in what it is attempting nonetheless.

4. Triplets of Terror

Image via Universal

In terms of sheer unsettling horrors, Triplets of Terror might be the most effective house at this year’s HHN. This house follows the Barmy triplets—Junior, Melody, and Harmony—who killed their family at their 9th birthday party and celebrate the event with a new massacre every decade. Triplets of Terror shows us each of these brutal birthdays over the years, told from the framing device of a true-crime podcast. Some of the most haunting imagery at this year’s HHN comes in watching these triplets’ reign of terror. As you first enter the Barmy family home, we watch as their mother begs for her life before she’s horribly murdered, and we walk through the decades of various home murders, as the triplets revel in their violence. Watching innocent people (and one unfortunate dog) killed for no reason is uncomfortable to say the least, and the glee that they get from these incidents, despite their masked faces, is frightening. Triplets of Terror is still a bit repetitive at times, as we know each new home is going to rely on the same three characters, each a bit older from the last time we saw them, jumping out to freak us out, it’s an effective scare that still works every time, playing with misdirection within each home. Triplets of Terror is the first original slasher characters Universal has made for HHN, and hopefully, this won’t be the last we see of these monsters in future years.

3. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Image via Universal

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire wasn’t a great film in the Ghostbusters franchise, nor was it exactly the scariest film to turn into a HHN house. But credit to the team at Universal for turning that film into one of the best IP houses at this year’s event. Frozen Empire is basically the best version of this story one could expect, complete with phenomenal production design, ingenious little details throughout for fans, and some of the most magnificent puppets of the year. Frozen Empire hits the beats of the film, and it’s sort of nuts how effectively they take the guest into this world, as they go through Ray’s Occult Books (complete with a Dan Aykroyd impersonator), onto a snowy street, and through the ghost capturing device that seems ready to burst with specters. Frozen Empire is packed with mini Stay-Puft marshmallow men, gigantic Garraka puppets, Slimer getting captured by the Ghostbusters, and even a friggin’ moving car. It’s the type of house that makes you wish you could take your time and appreciate all the little details that make this such a delight. On its 40th anniversary, Universal Orlando has been paying tribute to Ghostbusters through their new nighttime spectacular and parade, but bringing guests into the world of Frozen Empire might be one of their best tributes to this franchise so far.

2. Insidious: The Further

Image via Universal

The most horrifying aspect of the Insidious franchise has always been the chilling creatures that live within The Further, and the aptly titled Insidious: The Further puts these monsters first and foremost. Even before you enter The Further, this Insidious house puts you on edge, as you’re forced to walk through a massive red door, implying we’re headed into this dreaded land of nightmares. Within, creatures like the Red Face Demon and the Bride in Black seemingly come out of nowhere to scare. With many haunted houses, it’s easy to figure out where the scare actors are going to jump out from before the attacks occur, but The Further is packed with boo holes and well-placed mirrors that make the creatures appear when you least expect it. Insidious: The Further is a brilliant testament to horror house design, and knows just how to present these characters in unnerving ways that bring these nightmares to life. Insidious: The Further has already become a fan-favorite this year, and for damn good reason.

1. Slaughter Sinema 2

Image via Universal

Back in 2018, the first Slaughter Sinema took guests into the world of various B-movies, quick bites of horror that added up to a beloved experience that had people pumped for a sequel. Now, with Slaughter Sinema 2, this idea is back and is easily the most delightful, strange, unexpected, and ingenious house at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

Slaughter Cinema 2 takes you into a movie theater with all sorts of cheese films, with each new room representing a new movie. It’s almost unbelievable how many ideas and films are thrown into this sprawling house, but each room is such a fun concept. For example, Heavy Metal Hell 3D is a neon-soaked world of rock and roll savagery (with an entrance made of a person split right down the middle), Killer Kringles takes you into the world of a very naughty Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and Blood and Chum centers around a gargantuan animatronic shark. Ever wanted to go to a mummy strip club or a world of zombie clowns? Slaughter Sinema 2 is for you.

And sure, it’s entirely possible that Slaughter Sinema 2 is a house comprised of cool notions that couldn’t warrant a full house, but the way this house revels in its absurdity makes it a hilarious rundown of wild possibilities. Some of the best HHN houses embrace a mixture of wackiness and the grotesque, and that perfect blend is what makes Slaughter Sinema 2 hysterical, surprising, and the standout house at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is currently running select nights through November 3, 2024. For tickets and more information, click here.