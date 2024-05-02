The Big Picture Get ready to level up your theme park experience with Super Nintendo World at Universal's Epic Universe in 2025.

From Mario Kart rides to Yoshi's Adventure, immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Nintendo in a groundbreaking setting.

Prepare for interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise, and unique dining options at this one-of-a-kind theme park expansion.

Universal Orlando Resort is set to level up in a big way with the launch of Super Nintendo World at their upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park, debuting in 2025. The vibrant, interactive land is a partnership between Universal Creative and Nintendo, bringing iconic Nintendo games and characters into a theme park setting.

Upon entering Super Nintendo World through the iconic green pipe, guests will find themselves immersed in the lush and colorful world of Nintendo. From the towering Mt. Beanpole to the majestic Peach’s Castle, the land pulsates with life, echoing the energy and excitement of Nintendo's beloved games. Some of the big ticket attractions include:

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge : This groundbreaking ride combines augmented reality with projection mapping technology, creating a thrilling race through the Mushroom Kingdom against Team Bowser.

: This groundbreaking ride combines augmented reality with projection mapping technology, creating a thrilling race through the Mushroom Kingdom against Team Bowser. Yoshi’s Adventure : Making its U.S. debut, this ride offers guests a soothing journey through various iconic landscapes on the back of a Yoshi, searching for hidden eggs along the way.

: Making its U.S. debut, this ride offers guests a soothing journey through various iconic landscapes on the back of a Yoshi, searching for hidden eggs along the way. Mine-Cart Madness: Inspired by Donkey Kong Country, this family coaster mimics the game's wild cart rides, complete with jumps and drops, as guests help Donkey Kong retrieve his stolen bananas.

Dining experiences, such as the Toadstool Cafe, offer a variety of Mario-themed dishes, while Yoshi’s Snack Island provides quick treats. For shopping, guests can visit the 1-UP Factory and Mario Motors to find exclusive merchandise, from apparel to toys.

Interactive elements are also a significant part of Super Nintendo World. Guests can enhance their experience with Power-Up Bands, wearable technology that allows them to interact with the environment, collect virtual coins, and compete in games throughout the land.

The expansion at Universal's Epic Universe marks the first U.S. appearance of both the Yoshi ride and the Donkey Kong extension, setting it apart from other installations worldwide. With its promise of innovative attractions and technology, Super Nintendo World is poised to offer an unprecedented theme park experience, blending nostalgia with the thrill of stepping into a live video game.

What Can We Expect from Epic Universe?

Epic Universe in Orlando will be the first new theme park to open in the region in over two decades and will contain several unique lands in addition to Super Nintendo World. Another exciting addition is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, which will expand the already popular Harry Potter attractions with settings and experiences inspired by the magical bureaucracy seen in the films.

Fans of DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon will be thrilled with the Isle of Berk, an immersive area that replicates the Viking village and dragon-filled skies of the beloved movie series. For those with a penchant for the classics, the Dark Universe land will offer a gothic atmosphere filled with attractions related to Universal's iconic monsters.

The central hub, Celestial Park, will weave astronomy and mythology into its design, featuring attractions like Starfall Racers and Constellation Carousel, along with themed dining options such as Atlantic and The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant.

Set to open in the summer of 2025, Epic Universe will cover approximately 750 acres.