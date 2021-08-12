Universal has also announced 5 new scare zones, as well as two new shows.

Halloween Horror Nights is introducing even more scares to their terrifying lineup. Universal Orlando Resort has announced an all-new set of grisly additions to their 2021 event, with five new, original haunted houses, five “scare zones”, and two brand new live shows. The twelve newly announced attractions round off the final lineup of “unfathomable terrors” for the ticketed Halloween event, joining already-announced houses highlighting horror icons like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Beetlejuice, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Haunting of Hill House, and Halloween Horror Nights Icons.

The five new houses highlight Halloween staples like ghosts and goblins, along with turning seemingly innocent childhood fairy tales into something more gruesome, with houses like Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth, The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin, Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience, and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy. Also included in this year’s lineup is Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland, a house highlighting the iconic Horror Nights town of Carey and reliving its most memorable and horrifying haunts.

A horde of menacing “scareactors” will also stalk guests every move in new “scare zones”, areas of Universal Orlando themed to terrify and delight. Included in the 2021 lineup are Crypt TV, highlighting iconic horror stories; Seek and Destroy, a monstrous alien dystopia; Gorewood Forest, the land of the evil Terra Queen; Lights, Camera, Haction: Eddie’s Revenge, where attendees must escape a box office “slash”; and 30 Years, 30 Fears, a collection of ghouls from scare zones’ past.

Finally, Halloween Horror Nights will bring guests two new, outrageous live shows, for when they need a break from running for their lives. Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory will transform the Universal Studios lagoon into “renowned visions of fright”, highlighting the scares awaiting guests inside the event, while Halloween Nightmare Fuel features “nocturnal creatures, aerialists of the night and frightful fire performers – all set to pulse-pounding rock, metal and electronica music”.

Also returning to the event will be the classic HHN tribute store, an immersive retail location filled to the brim with themed rooms selling exclusive merchandise, specialty treats, and more. Additional details and theming for the tribute store will be released closer to the start of Horror Nights, though guests can look forward to just as much excitement and terror as they can from the iconic haunted houses.

Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating thirty years of fear on select nights from September 3 to October 31. Horror fanatics can purchase tickets to the event through Universal Orlando’s website. Check out Universal's announcement tweets of the new additions below.

