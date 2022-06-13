Universal Orlando Resort has just announced its first-ever escape room experience, Universal's Great Movie Escape. Featuring two new immersive escape rooms based on their epic films Jurassic World and Back to the Future, fans will get to try their luck in these multi-sensory puzzle rooms.

Universal's Florida theme park will soon be offering thrill-seekers a chance to experience the elaborate worlds of Steven Spielberg's 1985 Back to the Future with Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and Colin Trevorrow's first dino-epic Jurassic World. The rooms are described as "can't-miss" experiences, and will be next-level escape puzzles following the innovative storytelling and themes the destination park is known for. Both rooms are conceptualized and designed by the creative teams responsible for the frighteningly realistic haunts of Halloween Horror Nights, which have featured themes from The Cabin in the Woods, The Walking Dead, Alien vs Predator, The Purge and more. Universal's Great Movie Escape will be in the heart of the Universal CityWalk.

The rooms will offer theme-park goers state-of-the-art missions through captivating storytelling and complex detailed sets that will absorb guests in the adventures. Fans will get to choose between the time-traveling chaos of Back to the Future and hopefully catch a ride in Doc's DeLorean, or dodge dinosaurs with raptor trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), maybe catching a glimpse of the genetically modified Indominus Rex.

Though more details have yet to be disclosed for the escape rooms, we do know that both films the rooms are based on feature two race-against-time adventures. In Spielberg's Back to the Future, Marty McFly is sent back in time thirty years by the eccentric Doc Brown in the plutonium-fueled DeLorean time machine. In order to get back to the present, McFly must solve his own puzzle to get his parents to meet and fall in love in order to ensure his very existence! If you're looking for even higher stakes, the Jurassic World escape room will be set in a theme park within a park in the actual Jurassic World where scientists have pushed Man's boundaries once again. In the film the park is overrun by dinosaurs, including the formidable modified hybrid, Indominus Rex, and every second counts.

Universal Orlando Resort is the production company's amusement park known for their thrilling film-inspired rides. The parks are divided in sections from Harry Potter to Jurassic Park, and include rides inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment films like Jaws, ET The Extra-Terrestrial, The Mummy and Transformers. Universal's other parks are based in Osaka, Japan, Beijing and Singapore.

Universal's Great Movie Escape will open later this year in the Fall at Universal CityWalk. Tickets will go on sale in the months leading up to its grand opening.