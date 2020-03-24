Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Extend Closure Through April 19th

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that they will extend their closures through April 19th, which includes Universal’s parks and hotels. The theme parks and entertainment destinations previously announced that they would be closing until March 31st over coronavirus COVID-19 concerns, but given that the number of cases in the U.S. are only going up and “shelter-in-home” notices are continuing to be posted by state governors, that date now seemed unsafe and irresponsible.

As frustrating as this may be for many who had vacations set up, especially over Spring Break, Universal is doing the right thing here. It’s heartbreaking for the workers and employees most of all, but massive gatherings of people in close contact simply isn’t feasible in the U.S. at this moment in time.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland had also previously announced they would re-open on March 31st, but it seems unlikely they will do so at this time.

Universal Orlando Resort has some exciting stuff on the docket this year, including the new stunt show The Bourne Stuntacular, but one imagines all of those plans have now been pushed back a bit.