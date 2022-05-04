Jean-Claude Van Damme fans, assemble! One of the Belgian action star’s most notable sci-fi/action films is finally making its way into the 21st century, receiving the 4K Ultra HD treatment and getting a digital Steelbook release. Universal Soldier centers around Luc (Van Damme), a U.S. Army soldier who is killed during the Vietnam War and is brought back to life two and a half decades later with his memory erased. He discovers he’s part of a top-secret government program and, after finding out about his past, tries to escape the program and expose the truth. The problem is, his arch nemesis has also been brought back to finish him.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions include two audio commentary tracks. In one of them, film director Roland Emmerich (Moonfall) and screenwriter Dean Devlin (Independence Day) dish out production details and their impressions of the finished film. On the second one, the duo is joined by Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV) to comment on a wider perspective of their characters and motivations. The bonus material also brings featurettes that provide a deeper look into the team of stars, as well as an alternate ending and behind-the-scenes footage.

At the time of its release, Universal Soldier was a landmark event that put two of the decade’s biggest action stars head to head for the first time: Lundgren was the one who played Van Damme’s nemesis. In the early 90s, the sci-fi movie was a moderate success, raking in $95 million against a $20-plus million budget. In the years that followed, however, Universal Soldier became sort of a cult classic and its reruns on TV generated a considerable fanbase out of 80s and 90s kids. The movie inspired a series of sequels, many of them featuring Van Damme and Lundgren reprising their roles.

The Universal Soldier 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions are expected to hit shelves in June 21 for $27.99 USD. You can check out the full list of bonus features below:

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

- Audio Commentary by Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dolph Lundgren

- Audio Commentary by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin

- “A Tale of Two Titans” Featurette

- “Guns, Genes, and Fighting Machines” Featurette

- Alternate Ending

- Behind the Scenes

- Trailer

Check out the official synopsis here:

Luc Deveraux (Jean-Claude Van Damme) and Sgt. Andrew Scott (Dolph Lundgren) are two soldiers who kill each other in Vietnam and are brought back to life 25 years later for a secret government program. Known as “Unisols,” they are genetically enhanced, unstoppable killing machines without memory, feelings, or free will. But when Deveraux’s memory starts to return and he escapes the program, a superhuman chase across the country begins.

