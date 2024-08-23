Universal Studios Hollywood is gearing up to launch an exciting new experience that promises to be a game-changer for fans of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming, and Anime. In Spring 2025, the theme park will introduce Universal Fan Fest Nights, an immersive and interactive event that will bring some of the most beloved universes to life in a way only Universal Studios can. This separately ticketed event is crafted by the creative minds behind the highly acclaimed Halloween Horror Nights, ensuring an experience that is both thrilling and unforgettable.

One of the highlights of Universal Fan Fest Nights is the introduction of three iconic properties, each offering fans a chance to step into the worlds they've long admired:

Star Trek : Fans of this enduring sci-fi franchise will be thrilled to know that the event will feature an experience inspired by Star Trek. Known for its groundbreaking storytelling and optimistic view of the future, Star Trek has not only entertained millions but has also inspired generations. This experience promises to capture the essence of what makes Star Trek a cultural touchstone, exploring themes of humanity, exploration, and the possibilities of the future.

Back to the Future : Jumping from the past to the future, this experience is based on the 1985 blockbuster Back to the Future. This beloved adventure film sparked one of the most successful trilogies in history and continues to be a fan favorite decades later. Universal Fan Fest Nights will allow guests to relive the excitement and wonder of Marty McFly's time-traveling escapades in a fresh, immersive way.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, thanks in part to the success of the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the video game Baldur's Gate 3. Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature an experience dedicated to the world's greatest role-playing game, inviting fans to step into a world where they can roll dice, slay monsters, and become the heroes they've always dreamed of being.

What Will Universal Fan Fest Nights Involve?

Image via Universal Pictures

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Universal Fan Fest Nights will also feature a range of live entertainment, cosplay opportunities, and celebratory activations throughout the park. Whether you're a Star Trek devotee, a Back to the Future enthusiast, or a D&D aficionado, there's something for everyone. And let's not forget about the themed foods and new merchandise that will be available, allowing guests to show off their fandom in style.

Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "For decades, Universal Studios Hollywood has been a leader in creating and executing innovative special events that are consistent with our brand. From our esteemed Halloween Horror Nights event to this all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights experience, we are thrilled about how this breakthrough program will continue to elevate the guest experience in an all-new way."

With such a dynamic line-up and the promise of more to come, Universal Fan Fest Nights is shaping up to be a must-attend event for fans of all things Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming, and Anime. Keep an eye out for more details as they become available, and get ready to immerse yourself in these incredible worlds next spring.