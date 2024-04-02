The Big Picture The return of Glamor Trams on Universal's Studio Tour offers a blend of Hollywood nostalgia and direct access to movie sets for an authentic experience.

New photo opportunities include a giant King Kong backdrop, a hanging Jaws shark, and a replica of the Hollywood Sign.

Renovations to attractions like the Earthquake—The Big One, Runaway Train, and the Jurassic Park dinosaur display promise an immersive experience for visitors.

As Universal Studios Hollywood approaches its momentous 60-year milestone, the iconic theme park is set to reissue its famous red and white candy-striped Glamor Trams, inviting visitors to celebrate in style from April 26 through August 11. The landmark anniversary promises an unparalleled fusion of new and nostalgic enhancements that will captivate guests and immerse them in the magic of filmmaking like never before.

The return of the iconic Glamor Trams is a nod to the park's storied past, offering guests a unique blend of Hollywood nostalgia and behind-the-scenes access. For the first time, visitors will have the chance to step off the tram and directly onto a legendary movie set. This exceptional experience is highlighted by an original, fully restored 1964 vintage Glamor Tram, providing an authentic slice of Hollywood history.

In celebration of such a special anniversary, Universal Studios Hollywood is also introducing several new photo opportunities that are sure to delight film enthusiasts and Instagrammers alike. Guests can strike a pose against a giant King Kong backdrop, stand beneath the park's original hanging Jaws shark, and marvel at the first-ever original replica of the Hollywood Sign, erected on the backlot in honor of the sign's centennial. These unique settings offer the perfect backdrop for capturing memories that will last a lifetime.

What Attractions Are Changing?

"Earthquake—The Big One," a classic attraction that simulates an 8.3 magnitude quake, has been reimagined with cutting-edge technology and aesthetics. The renovation promises to deliver a more immersive and realistic experience, making it feel as if the ground beneath your feet is truly shaking.

The nostalgia continues with the return of the Runaway Train, complete with warning bells and sirens, and a new, colossal Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur display adjacent to a paddock of wild dinosaurs. These additions, alongside the behemoth dimensional dinosaur display, promise to transport guests straight into the thrilling world of Jurassic Park.

Fans of the Back to the Future series will be delighted to find Courthouse Square transformed into a nostalgic haven of Hill Valley reborn. An original DeLorean time machine will be on display, and guests might even encounter the beloved Doc Brown character roaming the area. The immersive experience offers a rare opportunity to step into the shoes of Marty McFly and relive the magic of the movies.

Universal Studios Hollywood's 60th-anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable journey through the heart of Hollywood's filmmaking history. With the return of the Glamor Trams, newly enhanced attractions, and immersive movie set experiences, visitors of all ages are in for a treat. Mark your calendars for April 26 through August 11 and prepare to step into a world where movie magic comes to life. Grab your park tickets below.

