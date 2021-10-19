Even though it isn’t Halloween yet, it is not too early to start planning for other holiday festivities! That is what Universal Studios Hollywood is doing, as they have announced the return of their annual holiday events “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas.”

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be decked out in snow and holiday decorations for their Christmas event. If you prefer to stay at the park during the later hours, you can witness the famous “Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” light projection show beginning at dusk. This area of the park will also be complete with seasonal food and drink that will be available at the Three Broomsticks restaurant.

Another major Universal holiday tradition is the annual “Grinchmas” Who-lebration. If you would like to see a unique tree-lighting ceremony, check out the one that will occur every night at the Grinchmas tree located at the Universal Plaza. The Who-ville Whos will be performing alongside Max and even The Grinch himself on select nights throughout the event.

If you have ever been to a Universal Studios holiday event, you know just how festive and elaborately themed they are. However, unlike Halloween Horror Nights, access to these events is included in your theme park admission. You will even be able to purchase commemorative merchandise at stores across the park if you are in the mood for ornaments or stockings. There might not be a haunted tram tour or pineapple spears available during these events, but the chances that families could have a jolly time are high.

“Christmas at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas” will run from November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can find out more about these holiday events, including where you can purchase tickets, on their official website here.

