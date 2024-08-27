[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for the featured houses.]

The Big Picture Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights 2024 features eight diverse haunted houses, including A Quiet Place and Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America.

The house for A Quiet Place features massive puppet and animatronic creatures, the use of ASL, and immersive sound.

The Monstruos 2 house pays homage to Latin American horror and features interactive scares.

Theme park Halloween season has officially arrived, with Horror Nights 2024 ready to bring the endless scares and inescapable chainsaws at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from September 5 through November 3. With eight haunted houses, both inspired by well-known horror properties and created from original twisted ideas – including A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Insidious: The Further, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, Monstruous 2: The Nightmares of Latin America, and Dead Exposure: Death Valley – scare zones, stilt-walking crows, The Purge: Dangerous Waters live stunt show, and a Terror Tram taken over by Blumhouse characters including M3GAN and The Grabber, there’s something around every dark corner to terrify everyone.

Collider, along with a handful of other press outlets, was given a peak behind the scenes of the houses for A Quiet Place and Monstruos 2, a sequel to the very popular 2023 house. After getting the scoop from Horror Nights creative director John Murdy and learning about what went into bringing the stories to life, we’ve compiled the highlights and some cool details that you should know and included some photos to give you an idea of what to expect and look out for. All images have been taken by Christina Radish.

A Quiet Place House

Be sure to keep quiet as you make your way from the Abbot family farmhouse to the woods and then the foundry, traveling through this post-apocalyptic world brought to life.

Image via Christina Radish

• To build the house for A Quiet Place, which is based on the first and second film, they had the venue space gutted. What makes it different from any house they’ve done in the history of HHN, in the 114 houses they’ve done since bringing it back in 2006, is the audio. A Quiet Place is never really silent, although it feels like that in the movie, but the use of high and low frequencies create that feeling. So much of what you hear is environmental sound effects for what you hear in nature. In order to incorporate that into the house, they started to test out the audio offsite before HHN 2023 was even finished. The very large, hidden speakers that are typically used were swapped out for a lot of small speakers placed as close to the guests as possible.

• Another thing that sets this house apart from anything they’ve done at HHN is the use of American Sign Language (ASL). When you’re waiting in the queue, there are video displays that explain the backstory and the world, completely with ASL, that they cast a deaf actress to play a survivor letting guests know how to survive in this world. There are also performers in the house using ASL in short phrases.

• The creatures from the film are massive and were entirely created with CGI for the film. Since that couldn’t be translated to live performers, they had to figure out what the scale would be and create them with a combination of puppetry and full-blown animatronic characters. The Chucky house in 2023 served as the test case for using animatronic figures. There are 10 creatures in the house, six of which are puppets and the other four are animatronics, and the mouths of the puppet creatures are designed to be opened. They partnered with the mechanical engineering department that works on the rides and attractions to bring them to life. And since the Universal Orlando Resort is also doing a house for A Quiet Place, all the creatures were designed at the same place and then some were shipped to Orlando.

• If you want to survive this post-apocalyptic world, you must be quiet as you travel from the farmhouse to the woods to the foundry. In the movie, Lee has poured sand throughout the forest so that their footsteps don’t make noise. so if you look down in the forest scene, you’ll see a digital graphic of sand to mimic that. The human performers in the house are not necessarily there to scare anyone. They’re there to further the plot and bring the intensity of the film to life.

• The Abbott house serves as a transitional scene and to showcase the hanging lights that alert you to whether it’s safe when they’re clear, or the creatures are coming when they’re red. Throughout the house, Lee has done various different things to try to protect his family, but since the guests won’t follow that, they will continue to be punished. There are a lot of cause-and-effect triggers because they know that the guests won’t actually be as quiet as they were told to be in the pre-show. That will essentially serve as punishment (aka sounds) for not following the instructions.

• In the film, Regan has a cochlear implant, but it’s not working very well, and Lee is struggling to figure out how to repair it for his daughter. It keeps feeding back, which is really painful, but she also realizes that it impacts the creatures and that the high frequency stops them and makes them vulnerable, allowing them to be killed.

• In the second film, the Abbott’s neighbor, Emmett, comes into the story. Emmett and Regan set out in search of survivors and come across a railroad crossing, so they had to build a train. Part of the story with Emmett is that he had a family, but he’s the only one left, so there are drawings of his family around his hideout in the furnace.

• The film’s writer/director/star John Krasinski hasn’t seen the house himself yet, as they’ve been dealing with the executives at Paramount throughout the development and build of everything. But he’s excited to see the finished product.