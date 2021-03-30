Universal Studios Hollywood is back, and they’ve got new pets and prehistoric predators to show off. After being closed for a year, Universal Studios Hollywood has announced they’re reopening on Friday, April 16, are debuting a ride based on The Secret Life of Pets and an update to their Jurassic World ride. Tickets are only available to California residents at this time and can be bought online starting April 8. Annual and Season Pass members can attend a special park preview on Thursday, April 15, and resume regular use of their passes on Monday, May 17.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! will feature 64 animated figures, including characters from the Pets’ movies, such as Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe, and Duke. A walk along Pets Place will lead guests to the front of Katie’s New York City apartment, where the ride begins.

Jurassic World—The Ride will debut a new dinosaur, Indominus rex, a 55-foot long, 22-foot predator. She battles her arch-rival, Tyrannosaurus rex, at the ride’s climax. Touting “an unprecedented level of authenticity,” Universal said the “the colossal Indominus rex will lunge from her hillside setting, stalking guests just before they descend the giant waterfall drop to escape her grasp.”

Universal added that they will be following health protocols for the re-opening. Guests will have their temperature checked when arriving, and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 Fahrenheit will be denied entry. Face coverings are required and will be available for purchase. The park will also limit occupancy at CityWalk venues and follow physical distancing practices. Some rides and areas may remain closed as well.

With vaccines becoming more available and summer approaching, people are ready to get back outside and hit the theme parks—even if it means coming face to face with a dinosaur. Universal Studios Hollywood reopens April 16.

