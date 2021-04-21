When it comes to the ongoing pandemic, there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s nice to be in a place where you can savor the small bits of normalcy that are poking through the darkness. While that normalcy means something different to each person, for me, normal includes movie theaters, concerts and theme parks, so I jumped at the opportunity to visit Universal Studios Hollywood for its big grand re-opening on April 16th.

After being closed for over a year, the park itself looks and feels the same, but in reality, it’s operating at 25% capacity with only Southern California residents and safety protocols, including temperature checks, social distancing rules, mask requirements, seating restrictions on rides and in dining areas, and sanitizer sprayed into your hands before you board a ride. But one of the things that I love most about the theme park experience is the magic that the employees create, whether with a friendly greeting as you make you through the front gate, or maintaining character throughout the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, or simply welcoming you back with an evident excitement after having been furloughed for so long, and that was definitely in abundant supply.

On opening day, you’d expect there to be some bumps and hiccups along the way, but things went very smoothly overall and the reduced capacity allowed for a feeling of safety that was greatly appreciated. The Studio Tour trams and the various rides with larger vehicles were loaded with one party seated in every other row, the Animal Actors show has bench markings that guide you to sit with ample spacing, and the indoor and outdoor dining areas are spaced out and clearly marked for you to be able to comfortably remove your mask to eat and drink.

Even though theme parks never release exact capacity numbers, things felt comfortable enough that there was a general sense of fun in the air, from the eager attendees to the clearly happy to be back at work employees. But don’t let the lower crowds fool you into thinking that there will be no lines and take a little extra time before you go to make a plan for yourself, so that you can do what’s most important to you first. If the opening day was any indication, the greatest demand will be for the Studio Tour (which had upwards of nearly an hour wait time throughout much of the day) and Jurassic World – The Ride (which at one point had a three-hour wait time), which means that if those are on your to-do list, you should consider hitting those up right after opening.

During the closure, Universal took the opportunity to add some new design elements to Jurassic World – The Ride, most notably featuring an all-new, fully-articulated Indominus rex that spans nearly 55 feet horizontally from head to tail and over 22 feet vertically, as it does battle with the Tyrannosaurus rex. If you’re not too scared to come face to face with her with blinking eyes, flexing arms and claws, and clenching jaw with razor-sharp teeth, then you’ll definitely want to check that out.

Along with Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Transformers: The Ride 3-D, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, Despicable Me’s Super Silly Fun Land and The Simpsons’ Springfield, U.S.A., you can now experience the brand-new ride The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! housed in Pets Place. An all-ages attraction that utilizes a virtual line system that allows you to reserve a time, the best thing about Off the Leash! is that it makes use of 64 technologically advanced animated figures that are strewn throughout the ride from start to finish and absolutely adorable. If you’re a fan of the animated films, you’ll get to see Max, Duke, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe, Pops and even Norman, along with a whole bunch of other animal friends that will put a smile on your face. The one downside to this ride is that the vehicle itself is not the most comfortable or accommodating for all body types. Instead of a bench, it’s divided into two seats with separate lap bars that make things even less roomy and could be a problem for a parent that happens to have two small children.

After more than a year of Southern California theme parks being closed except for some food and merchandise events, I got a little emotional about having a day that was just dedicated to fun, riding rides and having the obligatory amusement park churro. Six Flags Magic Mountain, Legoland and Sea World are also currently open, with Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopening on April 30th and Knotts Berry Farm reopening on May 6th, and make sure to check for safety protocols, ticket availability and necessary reservations ahead of time to avoid surprises once you get there.

