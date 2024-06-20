The Big Picture Dark Universe at Universal Orlando Resort will bring classic monsters to life in a modern horror-themed land opening in 2025.

Created by Universal Creative and Universal Pictures, Dark Universe will offer spine-tingling attractions, dining, and character encounters.

Guests can experience terrifying rides, monster makeovers, and meet iconic creatures like Dracula and The Invisible Man in this immersive world.

Hold onto your garlic and silver bullets, horror fans! Next year, Universal Orlando Resort, home of the OGs of the horror genre, are digging up their legendary monsters and dragging them into the modern day with the debut of Dark Universe. The hair-raising piece of land will be one of the five immersive worlds at the brand-new Universal Epic Universe, opening in 2025. Dark Universe is set to be the most spine-chilling and hair-raising part of Universal Orlando’s latest theme park, offering a spine-tingling blend of attractions, shops, restaurants, and character meet-and-greets that will spook everyone from little monsters to die-hard creature feature aficionados.

Brought to un-life by the award-winning Universal Creative team in partnership with Universal Pictures, Dark Universe stitches together classic monster tales with fresh new characters. Enter Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, who’s keeping the family business of mad science alive. Guests will wander through Darkmoor, a village teeming with monstrous activity, encountering legendary creatures and new fiends in a first-of-its-kind theme park environment that combines family-friendly fun with pulse-pounding scares.

Your journey into Dark Universe begins as you stumble through Darkmoor's electrifying portal, harnessing the eerie energy that courses through the village and converges at Frankenstein Manor, the towering heart of Dark Universe. Within the soot-stained walls of this eerie town, you’ll embark on unique adventures, get monster makeovers, brave thrilling rides, and savor spine-tingling dining experiences. Here is a neak peek at what awaits you in Dark Universe:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment : Step into Universal Orlando’s most terrifying attraction yet, where you’ll descend into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor. Dr. Victoria Frankenstein invites you to witness her twisted experiments to control monsters. But when Dracula slips his leash, all hell breaks loose. You’ll be running for your life from The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and other bloodthirsty beasts in a frantic ride through darkness.

: Step into Universal Orlando’s most terrifying attraction yet, where you’ll descend into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor. Dr. Victoria Frankenstein invites you to witness her twisted experiments to control monsters. But when Dracula slips his leash, all hell breaks loose. You’ll be running for your life from The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and other bloodthirsty beasts in a frantic ride through darkness. Curse of the Werewolf : Inspired by “The Wolf Man,” this spinning family coaster takes you deep into the dark woods on the edge of Darkmoor. Meet Maleva, the seer who warns you of your werewolf curse, then race through the forest in a desperate bid to escape your furry fate.

: Inspired by “The Wolf Man,” this spinning family coaster takes you deep into the dark woods on the edge of Darkmoor. Meet Maleva, the seer who warns you of your werewolf curse, then race through the forest in a desperate bid to escape your furry fate. Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience : Get your ghoul on at this interactive attraction, where monster makeup artists transform guests of all ages into their favorite creatures with elaborate face paint and temporary tattoos. Step into Dr. Pretorius’ old lab turned makeover parlor and unleash your inner monster.

: Get your ghoul on at this interactive attraction, where monster makeup artists transform guests of all ages into their favorite creatures with elaborate face paint and temporary tattoos. Step into Dr. Pretorius’ old lab turned makeover parlor and unleash your inner monster. Meet the Monsters: You never know who—or what—you might bump into in Dark Universe. Snap a selfie with Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster, swoon over the Bride of Frankenstein, or chat with The Invisible Man. Keep an eye out for Victoria’s creepy servant, Ygor, and other oddball residents lurking around.

Where Can I Eat and Shop at Dark Universe?

Close

Fuel up and shop ‘til you drop (dead) at these themed dining and retail spots. At Das Stakehaus, sink your teeth into kebabs, burgers, and more in a vampire-themed restaurant run by vampire familiars, surrounded by artifacts detailing the dark history of the village’s night stalkers. The Burning Blade Tavern, an old windmill-turned-tavern, is the monster hunters’ favorite hangout, offering burgers, wings, and bratwurst amid trophies that would make Van Helsing proud.

Near Frankenstein Manor, De Lacey’s Cottage provides cozy snacks and treats like cinnamon bread, ice cream, and twisted taters, reminiscent of those that kept the original Frankenstein’s Monster going. For unique merchandise and mementos, visit Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities and take home a piece of the immortal world of Dark Universe.

Stay tuned for more monstrous details as the opening of Universal Epic Universe approaches. For more information, visit Universal Orlando Epic Universe.