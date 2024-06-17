The Big Picture DreamWorks Land brings Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda to life with new shows, food, and play areas for kids.

Universal Mega Movie Parade features nostalgic floats from E.T., Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, and more.

CineSational nighttime spectacular at Universal combines water fountains, 4K projections, and drones for an immersive show.

This year, Universal Orlando has done an excellent job of teasing what is coming to their parks in the future, from their consistent reveals for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights to showcasing the exciting new lands headed to their new park, Epic Universe, in 2025. But with so many intriguing new additions coming soon, Universal hasn’t forgotten to fill this summer full of surprises at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Collider had the opportunity to check out everything new coming to Universal this summer, including nighttime spectaculars, foods, a parade, and even a new land within the park. Universal's new offerings make the parks definitely worth a visit this summer, and we should all be excited about the future of these theme parks.

DreamWorks Land Takes You to the Worlds of Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda

Universal Studios has been upping the amount of quality entertainment for kids recently, having opened Illumination Ave last year, complete with Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and the Minion’s Cafe. But for years, the dedicated kid’s area at Universal Studios, Woody Woodpecker’s Kidzone, has needed a revamp. Having closed in early 2023, this area has now been reopened as DreamWorks Land, and the change is a great evolution for the park.

DreamWorks Land is primarily split between three of the animation studio’s big properties: Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. Firstly, there’s Shrek’s Swamp Meet, which includes a meet and greet at Shrek’s cottage with the title character, Fiona and Donkey, as well as Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres, a play area that includes a lying Pinocchio animatronic, and a slide that goes through Shrek’s outhouse — complete with appropriate noises. This section also includes other play areas based on characters in the Shrek-iverse, such as King Harold’s Swamp Symphony, where kids can jump on musical lilypads that make a choir of frogs sing, and the Mama Luna Feline Fiesta, which takes guests into the location from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish for an interactive play area full of cats on a digital screen that can be interacted with through various buttons and levers.

The focal point of the Trolls-themed area is the Trollercoaster, a revitalized version of Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster. Riders get into the caterpillar Caterbus, as they try to escape from a group of spiders. With new vibrant lights and theming, Trollercoaster is an ideal first roller coaster for kids that makes the old Nuthouse Coaster into something far more appealing and charming. Next to the coaster is also Poppy’s Playground, another play area for kids, where they can also run into some of their favorite characters from the Trolls franchise.

Finally, the former Curious George Goes to Town play area has been turned into the most impressively themed area in this new land: Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp. This section has a giant area for water play, including a giant bucket that will dump absurd amounts of water on those unsuspecting people below, and squirt guns where kids can shoot some of the hanging laundry. But the centerpiece of this area comes in Po Live!, in which guests can talk and play with Po and his cousin via a digital animated screen (akin to Disney’s Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor or Turtle Talk with Crush). Po is fantastic at making the entire group feel like part of the show while getting the group to practice their karate skills.

Close

But, of course, a new land also has new food, and DreamWorks Land has some charming new options. At Trolls Treats, one can choose from two different types of soft serve — Poppy-licious Pink (pink lemonade-flavored) or BroZone Berry (huckleberry-flavored) — served in a Trolls cone. Yet the star for food in this area comes at Swamp Snacks, complete with Shrek-themed snacks. Here, you can get treats like the Shrekzel, an extremely soft pretzel shaped like Shrek’s face and with a surprisingly delicious green cream cheese; the Far Far A Waffle, a waffle stuffed with pepperoni; and the Swamp Dog, a hot dog wrapped in pizza dough, in addition to various flavors of ice pops and a Mud Puddle Pudding. The star on the menu is absolutely the Shrekzel, which is fluffier than one might expect from a theme park pretzel. Plus, you can put it on your face and scare those nearby!

Yet the most lovely surprise in DreamWorks Land comes from DreamWorks Imagination Celebration, a live musical show featuring characters from DreamWorks films. The show is performed in the round, with a story that manages to integrate characters from Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, and Madagascar into it quite nicely. The show's set is also pretty delightful, as it looks like guests are in the woods, but with massive screens that change from cloudy skies to bombastic sing-a-long moments and animations. The performers themselves are equally as compelling as the DreamWorks characters, and it’s a great place to start in this new land, as it will certainly get viewers excited about this area immediately. DreamWorks Imagination Celebration fills in another gap that Universal needed to fill, as the park doesn’t have too much in the way of shows for kids (with the exception of a few pop-up shows in the Diagon Alley section). But this Imagination Celebration is a perfect inclusion to this already enjoyable new segment.

DreamWorks Land could’ve easily been just a quick retheme of Woody Woodpecker’s Kidzone, but Universal has excelled at making this into a genuinely entertaining section that takes kids into worlds they’ll actually want to go to. The Trollercoaster is solid, the food is good, the show is wonderful, and there are plenty of activities all around that guests could easily get lost in for a few hours. As play areas for kids become less and less common in theme parks, DreamWorks Land shows the right way to create a land dedicated to kids.

Universal Mega Movie Parade and the Summer Tribute Store Are Full of Nostalgic Fun