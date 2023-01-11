Amusement Park fans and families, it is time to rejoice. A new theme park from Universal Parks & Resorts has just been announced, and will reportedly be designed with families and young children in mind. The new “one-of-a-kind” park will be located in Frisco, Texas.

In a press release about the park, Universal Parks & Resorts described it as being unlike any other park in the world. The park will include lands inspired by and celebrating the iconic brands under Universal with a target audience of families with young children. The park will cater to those young park goers while bringing beloved Universal characters and stories to life. While planned to be smaller than other Universal parks and resorts, this new one “will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues.”

The new park will sit inside part of 97 acres of land that Universal Parks & Resorts purchased in the area. Alongside the park, there are also plans for a themed hotel next to it as well as room to expand the park in the future. Frisco was reportedly chosen for the new park due to the “city’s growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area.”

Image via Universal Studios Hollywood

This newly proposed park will be the sixth park under the Universal Parks & Resorts banner and the third in the United States. The brand of parks is often very enticing to audiences because of the wide variety of properties featured on the rides and attractions. While parks like Disney World only use Disney properties, Universal Parks & Resorts has never shied away from using third-party properties alongside those owned by its parent company NBCUniversal. This means parks will have themed lands and rides inspired by everything from Harry Potter to Jurassic Park to the newly opened Super Nintendo World, all sitting comfortably next to each other.

The first park under the brand, Universal Studios Hollywood, opened in 1964 and was the only one for a while until Universal Orlando opened in 1990. Universal Parks & Resorts then went international when Universal Studios Japan opened in 2001 with Universal Studios Singapore following in 2008. The most recent park, Universal Beijing Resort, opened rather recently in 2021. About this new park, Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts, said the following:

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans. We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney added to her statement, explaining the exciting opportunity by saying:

“Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family. This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

More details about this upcoming park, including its name and expected window of opening, will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates.