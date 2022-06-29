Soap operas have been a part of fans' lives for decades — from the years spent on the radio to the golden days of the 80s to fighting for their place on daytime in the 21st century — and each soap past and present have offered a plethora of beloved characters.

From a lovable vet who led daytime's most iconic wedding to underdog characters who came out on top to characters who are only as loved as their portrayer, some characters will always be loved by viewers, even if they're hated by villains on-screen.

Laura Spencer, 'General Hospital'

Laura Spencer (or Vining or Webber or Baldwin or Collins....) has been one of General Hospital's most beloved characters since her Port Charles debut in the 70s and has been a fan favorite whether she was on-screen or off.

Laura's portrayer Genie Francis has appeared in sporadic stints on the show throughout the years, but whether it was making daytime history with her wedding to Luke Spencer that was watched by millions or her current status of Mayor and wise grandmother to Spencer and Cameron, Laura's legacy will always be how loved she is by the citizens of Port Charles and GH fans alike.

Devon Hamilton, 'Young And The Restless'

Devon Hamilton arrived in Genoa City in 2004 as a delinquent teen who later endured a brush with deafness, being adopted by Neil and Drucilla, and living through his wife dying in a car crash at the hands of his adoptive sister.

Played by Bryton James for nearly two decades, Devon is the underdog you just can't help but root for on CBS'Young and the Restless,and fans cheered when the character became an overnight billionaire after his infamous grandmother Katherine Chancellor left him her fortune upon her death.

Viki Lord, 'One Life To Live'

One Life To Live brought to life dozens of characters in its 40 years on ABC, from the charming Starr Manning to the hilarious David Vickers, but no character compares to Llanview's legendary Viki Lord.

Viki became the Lord family matriarch in 2004 upon her father's death, and led Llanview from crisis to crisis, unless one of her Dissociative Identity Disorder identities was the one causing it. Even then, this leading lady played by Erika Slezak remained a cherished character until OLTL's end in 2012.

Will Horton, 'Days Of Our Lives'

Will Horton has been spending most of the days of his life with his loving husband and young daughter, living out his dream of being a writer and popping back into Salem now and then whenever his friends and family need him most.

But the character hasn't always had it so great — from living in his parents' shadow to struggling to accept his sexuality to being murdered by a serial killer and brought back to life by an evil genius doctor — Chandler Massey's Will is one you can't help but smile for when he's happy and cry for when he's sad.

Tad Martin, 'All My Children'

Tad Martin was always considered a good guy on All My Children, whether he was being BFFs with the infamous Erica Kane or getting into quarrels with Pine Valley's most notable villains.

Sometimes the love for a character comes from their portrayer, as Tad isn't the only adored character actor Michael E. Knight has played. As of 2019, Knight has taken on the role of Martin Grey, the long-lost, sweet, and southern half-brother of Laura on General Hospital.

Brick, 'General Hospital'

When ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith showed up on TV screens on daytime, it was a pleasant surprise for viewers and a dream come true for Smith, who had been a fan of General Hospital his whole life before finally getting to play in Port Charles.

Smith has appeared as a recurring guest star since 2016 when he debuted as a character who simply goes by the name Brick, the right-hand man to Sonny Corinthos — whose portrayer Maurice Benard scored Smith the gig — and has charmed Port Charles and viewers alike ever since.

Esther Valentine, 'Young And The Restless'

The Chancellor mansion's favorite housekeeper is also one of Young and the Restless' most beloved characters in history. Although Esther Valentine has been a minor character on the soap since the 80s, her portrayer Kate Linder is who made her memorable.

Whether she was telling Katherine and Jill how it is as their housekeeper or offering some motherly advice to her daughter Chloe, Esther has always been a ray of sunshine in Genoa City that shone through everyone's TV screens.

Abe Carver, 'Days Of Our Lives'

Despite everything Abe Carver has been through in his 40 years in Salem — the death of his wife, raising his autistic son, and being pretend-shot-and-killed by the Salem Stalker — this personable character always appears with a smile on his face.

Played by James Reynolds since 1981, Abe had Salemites and viewers both wanting to vote him in as Mayor of Salem in 2008 and has become one of very few Days of Our Lives characters fans still root for no matter the circumstances.

Lucy Coe, 'General Hospital'

The loud and eclectic and always-hysterical Lucy Coe typically acts as a breath of fresh air and a much-needed form of comedic relief when she shows up on-screen in Port Charles. Portrayed by Lynn Herring since 1986, the character has recurred on the soap for decades and always gave new meaning to the phrase "I love Lucy."

It wasn't Lucy's jobs as a cosmetic company owner or real estate agent that made her memorable, but her annual gig as the host of the General Hospital Nurses Ball in support of HIV and AIDS that viewers looked forward to every year in the 90s, and again since 2013 when GH brought the ball back.

Any Character Played By Michael Easton

Soap vet Michael Easton has been starring on daytime since the early 90s, with four shows and six different characters under his belt, one of which earned the actor a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2018 for Best Lead Actor.

Whether he's playing a good guy cop on One Life To Live, a quirky doctor on General Hospital, or a voluptuous vampire on Port Charles, Easton entertains and brings his signature charm to every character he portrays.

