Everyone has their favorite characters in television shows. Characters they want to root for, whose stories they become fully invested in with their full hearts. Often that character will be the show's protagonist or a main character that clearly the writers were hoping you would fall in love with.

But what happens when the protagonist that audiences are supposed to like is just not very likable? While audiences may chuckle at them sometimes, there are some things about these characters' behavior that puts some fans off. According to Reddit users, these are the protagonists that turned out to be incredibly unlikable.

10 J.D. in 'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Image via NBC

Scrubs was a hit sitcom that ran for nine seasons. The show centered around Dr. John Dorian (Zach Braff), also known as J.D., who begins his medical career in a hospital filled with various characters. However, while J.D. is the star of the show, not everyone found his character to be endearing.

J.D. is intended to be a funny character who audiences want to see succeed, even if they roll their eyes at him occasionally, but others feel he's plain awful. Reddit user Lettcuce-b-lovely says, "JD from Scrubs has got to be up there for me. He says and does some insanely awful things. He’s wildly inappropriate in the workplace. He’s often times arrogant and shows a complete disregard for others."

9 Lily in 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Image via CBS

How I Met Your Mother became a bit of a pop culture icon during its time, though some would say it's aged poorly and is now hard to watch. The story follows Ted as he tells his kids the long story of how he met their mother and his adventures with his friends, including Lily (Alyson Hannigan).

On the surface, Lily seems to be very likable. She's a loyal friend, devoted wife, preschool teacher, and more, but several Redditors feel that throughout the series, she exhibited a lot of problematic and selfish behavior that completely turned them off to her charms. Redditor Stillwater215 states, "Lily was wildly manipulative and took advantage of Marshal a few too many times."

8 Cam in 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Image via ABC

The name of the show really says it all; Modern Family is about three modern families who are part of one larger family. Among the family is Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet), the husband of Mitchell Pritchett, a fun and quirky man that has had many audiences laughing.

Yet, some fans of the show felt that Cam was really not so nice of a character and, in fact, just couldn't get themselves to warm up to him. Some have felt that the way he treats his husband and friends, as well as his general demeanor, is inappropriate and annoying, with Redditor HauteDish calling him "manipulative and whiny."

7 Hawkeye Pierce in 'M*A*S*H' (1972-1983)

Despite airing 50 years ago, M*A*S*H remains a beloved series that many feel still holds up. The series centers around a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War, where Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) serves as one of the surgeons. Hawkeye's renegade and anti-authority attitude were some of the things that made him a fan favorite.

However, other viewers were less impressed with Hawkeye's behavior and demeanor, and that, in some ways, it's quite abhorrent. Reddit user Bella4077 writes, "He’s a functional alcoholic, a shameless womanizer, and lech who thinks he’s God’s gift to women, a narcissist, egotistical, can dish it out but can’t take it, arrogant, and a bully... He’s so obnoxious and annoying."

6 Penny in 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

Image via CBS

Airing for 12 successful seasons, The Big Bang Theory has a huge fan base with a love for the characters. The series follows four socially awkward nerdy friends, and Penny (Kaley Cuoco), their beautiful and free-spirited neighbor, through the group's various lives and shenanigans.

While Penny is the leading lady for a large chunk of the show and is well-loved by many fans, others find her demeanor towards Leonard and his friends a bit mean-spirited, which makes it difficult for them to like her. Reddit user Mr2ThumbsFGC says, "The way she treats Leonard because he's not model worthy is just gross."

5 Michael Scott in 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Image via NBC

The Office became a pop culture phenomenon, and for many, it became a go-to show to binge-watch during the pandemic. The ensemble workplace comedy follows several characters in the Dunder-Mifflin office, including manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

It's not exactly a secret that Michael Scott can be a bit of a problem in his office and that he frequently offends people. Nevertheless, he's supposed to be redeemed through his naivety and charm, but some fans feel it's just not enough to make him likable. Redditor Dgryan87 shares, "Michael Scott. His stupidity makes him sympathetic, but his selfishness/self-absorbed nature makes it hard for him to come off as a very good person."

4 Doug in 'The King of Queens' (1998-2007)

Image via CBS

Starring Kevin James and Leah Remini, King of Queens was a sitcom that showed the simple working-class life. James played Doug, the title character who works as a delivery driver and enjoys his life until his father-in-law moves in with him and his wife, Carrie.

Fans had a lot of love for both Doug and Carrie, and it was that love that propelled the show through nine seasons. However, when looking back at the show, fans have called Doug manipulative and horrible at communication and asserted that he was not such a great husband. Redditor Stanton1947 states, "The secret to really enjoying The King of Queens is realizing that Doug and Carrie are terrible, awful people."

3 Meridith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Image via ABC

Soon to be returning for its 20th season, Grey's Anatomy is a tour de force when it comes to medical dramas. The series revolves around the lives of doctors at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital and for a large part of the show Meredith Grey remained a focal point of it.

The show itself is named for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), and she's meant to be the main protagonist that everyone is meant to cheer for. She has a lot of determination and is good at her job, but multiple Reddit users found that her character as a whole was overall unlikable. She has been described as rude, selfish, cold, and vapid, among other things, yet the character continues to endure nonetheless.

2 Lorelei in 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

From the brilliant Amy Sherman-Palladino comes Gilmore Girls, filled with its trademark quick wit and dialogue. The show follows Lorelei Gilmore (Lauren Graham), an independent single mom, and her close relationship with her daughter Rory, along with her strained relationship with her mother, Emily.

It's easy to get caught up in the charm of Lorelei and Rory and their quirky small town, Stars Hollow. However, some fans feel that Lorelei is a very flawed and selfish character. Redditor MethodInfinite6428 writes, "I recently did a rewatch of Gilmore Girls and realized that Lorelei is kind of not such a good person sometimes. Like the way she treats the men that she's in relationships with, her stubbornness about ridiculous things, etc."

1 Alan Harper in 'Two and a Half Men' (2003-2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Two and a Half Men was a show rife with controversy from its cast and crew. The show initially involved Charlie Harper, a crass and carefree jingle writer who lets his brother, Alan (Jon Cryer), and his nephew move into his home. Alan leaves a lot to be desired and is often struggling financially to get on his feet.

Alan is supposed to be the quirky reasonable brother to Charlie's more lavish and hedonistic character. Many of Alan's issues are played off for laughs, but upon looking back on the show, fans wonder if it's really so funny. Reddit user EffectiveHat7754 says, "Watching reruns of that show is SO painful and cringey. I don't know if it's that the jokes aged ridiculously bad or if Alan was really that horrible from the start, but man, oh man, he is totally insufferable and an awful person."

