One of the most popular movie genres, biopics have been a staple of cinema since its inception. When thinking about what type of story is worthy of being made into a movie, it is usually extraordinary ones. However, sometimes ordinary or unlikely stories can be made into films. The now-released Tetris movie is one such case: it follows the complicated legal battles over the popular, innocuous game.

While not surrounding historical figures or relatively "great" accomplishments, these movies wouldn't seem fit for the silver screen upon first hearing about them. Yet, these movies show that even the most unlikely tales can be made into biographical movies.

10 'The Straight Story' (1999)

The Straight Story may not seem like a David Lynch film at first, but upon closer inspection, it's obvious what drew the surrealist filmmaker to this picturesque true story. A road movie, the film follows a senior citizen who decides to travel from Iowa to Wisconsin on a lawn mower to visit his estranged brother.

Coming off Lost Highway, which had an MPAA classification of R for its violence and sexual content, The Straight Story seems a deliberate change of pace for Lynch with its G classification and Disney backing. While its innocence may seem foreign from the graphically explicit films Lynch is better known for, The Straight Story has the Middle American Realism Lynch holds so dear.

9 'The Disaster Artist' (2017)

Usually, when making biopics, it's for the purpose of eulogizing someone great or who has accomplished a tremendous feat. That is only somewhat the case in The Disaster Artist, where the tremendous feat is creating what is widely regarded as one of the worst movies ever made, The Room.

Following the film's writer-director Tommy Wiseau and its star Greg Sestero, the movie chronicles the duo's unlikely friendship, the disastrous production of the film, and how it became a cult icon. The film, a commercial and critical success, was widely praised for its strong performances and humor. Unusual for comedies, its script was nominated for an Oscar.

8 'Pasolini' (2014)

It's not that the life of renowned Italian filmmaker Pier Pasolini is unworthy of a film; in fact, quite the opposite. It's more the way director Abel Ferrara, ever the enfant terrible, approaches his material that makes Pasolini unusual. Covering the final days of Pasolini's life, the movie is much more interested in the interiority of the neorealist filmmaker and Renaissance man.

Seemingly indifferent to the clash of ideas surrounding Pasolini's work, Ferrara also scantly touches on Pasolini's death, which remains contentious and has been the subject of numerous documentaries. However, although more aloof than some would prefer, the gorgeous setting and Willem Dafoe's alluring performance make Pasolini a worthy biopic.

7 'Kinsey' (2004)

Kinsey is a strange movie. It is about scandal and about sex, but the actual sex in the film is not remotely scandalous. Exploring the life of renowned sexologist Alfred Kinsey, the movie is pragmatic rather than erotic. However, for a film so technical in its study, it is also surprisingly lewd.

In some ways, the propulsion of Kinsey comes from the scientific discovery, similar to Anna Ziegler's play Photograph 51. In other ways, the focus on Kinsey's personal life and its relation to his work is redolent of A Beautiful Mind. Placed on many critics best of year lists, Kinsey is an arousing biopic with some strong ideas.

6 'Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters' (1985)

Paul Schrader's movies are often incredibly passionate, if sometimes also a little distant. But Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, about the eminent Japanese writer Yukio Mishima, is one of his most burning ever. Interweaving episodes from Mishima's life with dramatizations of segments of his books, the film is one of the more unorthodox biopics ever put to screen.

Although a box office failure, grossing a mere $500 000 against a budget of $5 million, Schrader, in the book Schrader on Schrader and Other Writings, believes Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters to be his best film. In addition, critics were complimentary of the film, praising its deft care and thunderous score, with Roger Ebert adding it to his "Great Movies" list in 2007.

5 'Bernie' (2011)

Bernie has a lot of the typical elements of a riveting biopic. Impropriety, rumors, murder. However, its subject, small-town mortician Bernie Tiede, isn't the larger-than-life murderer of most other films on a similar topic. With that, Bernie isn't like most other films. It is a comedy, a very funny one, and is inspiringly told.

Exhibited in a mockumentary style, narrated by the real-life residents of the central Texan town, director Richard Linklater expertly offers an insight into the movie's setting. The lead performances by Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, and Matthew McConaughey are all excellent, giving way to one of the most underappreciated movies of the 2010s.

4 'Colour Me Kubrick' (2005)

There has never been a biopic on Stanley Kubrick, but there has been one on an impersonator of Stanley Kubrick. Colour Me Kubrick surrounds Alan Conway, a con artist who exploits money, liquor, and sexual favors out of strangers by telling them he is famed film director Stanley Kubrick, despite baring almost no similarity to the man.

Although its idea is singular and runs out of gas at a certain point, it still is fun to watch John Malkovich as Conway turns into "Kubrick." The film also is helped by its writer and director, who were each Kubrick's longtime assistant director and personal assistant, respectively. While not as engaging as better imposter-style films, Colour Me Kubrick is entertaining enough to suffice for an evening.

3 'Adaptation' (2002)

Adaptation is not a biographical movie per se but includes enough biographical elements to qualify. While it focuses on real people and is an adaptation of a true, non-fiction book, Adaptation plays fast and loose with fact. What originally started as one of the most ingenious screenwriters of all time with writer's block soon turned into one of the most dizzyingly original movies of the century.

What's more improbable, a movie about a journalist tracking down a flower stealer or a movie about twin screenwriting brothers, one of which is fictional, trying to adapt a book about said journalism and flower stealer? It's all ridiculously brilliant, as the film would become lauded and a relative commercial hit.

2 'Moneyball' (2011)

Biographical sports movies are not unprecedented. In fact, they're quite common. Movies about athletes and teams or even coaches overcoming personal obstacles and achieving triumphs have been around for ages. However, few of those movies focus on a general manager, and even fewer don't end in a championship.

That's what makes Moneyball, the story of Billy Beane and his part in the advanced analytics boom in baseball, so unique. It's a film about a side of baseball that few people think about. Moneyball is helped by Bennett Miller's more than capable direction and the joint script of Steven Zailian and Aaron Sorkin; although it sometimes clashes, it makes this niche story universally agreeable.

1 'American Splendor' (2003)

A story about a cartoonist probably won't attract any major headlines, but American Splendor proves that a movie is more about how you tell it than its outward commercial appeal. Merging live-action, documentary, and animation, American Splendor tells the story of cartoonist Harvey Pekar through his eyes and the eyes of his comics.

American Splendor is really an everyman type of movie, a story about a nebbish. While Pekar does achieve personal and professional success, the subtlety in which it is covered makes the story a truly human one. Continuously inventive and often comic, American Splendor proves you don't need a Herculean undertaking to make a film about.

