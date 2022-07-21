They were destined to find each other!

Some duos in Pixar films are inevitable - like enemies-turned-best-friends Woody and Buzz in Toy Story, the unexpected friendship of Remy and Linguini in Ratatouille, and the undeniable bond between Arlo and Spot in The Good Dinosaur.

But some duos are considered unlikely from the start. Whether it's a cocky toy and an insecure, sentient spork, an almost-dead man and a lost soul, or two emotions on opposite ends of the spectrum, Pixar films are full of loveable duos that viewers would least expect.

Jack-Jack And Edna ('Incredibles 2')

Although Edna Mode, designer to the supers, never meets little Jack-Jack in 2004's The Incredibles despite designing his supersuit, the two spend plenty of time together in 2018's Incredibles 2 and its subsequent short Auntie Edna.

Despite Jack-Jack being a baby and Edna being a world-renowned fashion designer, the two wind up making a good pair when Edna is enlisted to babysit. As Jack-Jack tests out all of his new powers for her, Edna gets the chance to observe the tiny super.

Woody And Forky ('Toy Story 4')

As the leader of the toys, Woody has had plenty of sidekicks throughout the Toy Story films - Slinky, Buzz, Jessie, even Buster. But the most beloved - and unexpected - duo came in 2019's Toy Story 4.

Woody befriended Forky, a spork with googly eyes and pipe cleaner arms who comes to life after Bonnie creates him in kindergarten. Forky looks to Woody for all the answers, and even helps in their escape from Gabby Gabby and Woody's reunion with Bo.

Carl And Russell ('Up')

Up, released in 2009, starts out as a love story between a young couple, then gloomily follows a grumpy, old widower on a journey with a young, enthusiastic boy scout named Russell.

The contrast between the two characters makes for an unlikely fit, but turns out to be a great pairing when the two get into trouble on their unexpected flight to Paradise Falls. And understandably so, considering Carl always planned on being a father, but sadly never got the chance.

Joe And 22 ('Soul')

Despite being a popular teacher and musician, Joe Gardner is quite the loner in 2020's Soul. Even when he ends up somewhere between life and death, he still doesn't care to connect with anyone.

That is, until he meets 22, a soul who has never found their purpose, making them afraid of life and all it has to offer. Joe's serious personality juxtaposing 22's sarcastic nature makes for an unexpected but likable duo throughout the film.

Francis And Dot ('A Bug's Life')

Although it mostly stars ants, 1998's A Bug's Life is full of an ensemble cast of bugs and insects. When a ladybug with an attitude meets a small but strong young ant, they make an unexpectedly great pair.

Despite Francis' bitter personality, when he saves the cheery Dot from getting injured by a bird attack, his bravery makes Dot and her Blueberry Scout friends name him their official den mother.

Buzz Lightyear And Sox ('Lightyear')

Lightyear, Pixar's latest in 2022, follows the character of Buzz Lightyear in the movie that Toy Story's Andy Davis saw in 1995, making him want the Buzz Lightyear toy he receives for his birthday.

While Buzz is just as confident and conceited as his action figure, he becomes no match for his emotional support robot pet. While Sox appears as too comical for Buzz's liking, he winds up being a trusty member of his space ranger team in the end.

Lightning McQueen And Mater ('Cars')

While 2006's Cars is a feel-good story about a racecar who loses his way in a small town and learns about what's important, it's also a story of friendship between two unlikely automobiles.

As a cool, famous racecar, the last friend Lightning McQueen ever expects to make is a rusty, old tow truck. But that's exactly what happens when Lightning arrives in Radiator Springs, becoming forever friends with Mater.

Dory And Hank ('Finding Dory')

Dory tends to be an unexpected match with most sea life in Finding Nemo and its sequel Finding Dory, but her starring role is where she meets the most unlikely friend.

In 2016's Finding Dory, the blue regal tang teams up with a seven-legged octopus named Hank, whose careless personality matched with Dory's enthusiasm makes for the most unexpected duo in the film.

Alberto And Massimo ('Luca')

Alberto befriends plenty of people during the course of 2021's Luca - his best friend Luca, his triathlon partner Giulia, and most unexpected of all, Giulia's big, tough, sea monster-hating father Massimo.

Despite the initial shaky start, Alberto becomes a loyal employee of Massimo's, which he remains throughout the film's follow-up short Ciao Alberto, showcasing his hard work for his employer in hilarious ways.

Joy And Sadness ('Inside Out')

It doesn't get more unlikely than joy enjoying the company of sadness. But that's exactly what happens in 2015's Inside Out.

When Riley's main emotion, the cheery, yellow Joy, goes on a journey through Riley's brain, she's joined by the mopey, blue Sadness, starting an unlikely friendship for this unexpected duo.

