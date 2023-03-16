From action blockbusters to contemplative drama, hilarious comedies, and even fantasy adventures, romantic subplots have a major presence in a wide variety of films. At their best, they add a new dynamic to the story, give audiences more reason to care for the characters, and can even be interwoven with the larger narrative with exhilarating results.

However, not all romantic subplots manage to have quite the desired effect. In fact, some films would be better off had they never had their underlying love stories in the first place. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Middle Earth, and even a galaxy far far away, the romantic subplots these movies employed actually detracted from the film’s overall quality.

1 Rey & Kylo Ren – ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a film which was noticeably shaped by the polarizing response to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Defaulting to fan service, it had plenty of messy ideas which only served to make the sequel trilogy more disjointed and incomprehensible, with the shoehorned romance between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) one of the film’s most jarring elements.

While their unlikely bond through the force made some sense in The Last Jedi, any hope of the pair falling in love was snuffed out by the time the credits rolled. Its reappearance in The Rise of Skywalker was, at best, an awkward and abrupt nod to famous smooches from the saga’s past.

2 Kíli & Tauriel – ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogy (2012-2014)

Given the success of romantic subplots in The Lord of the Rings, it wasn’t a terrible idea to reutilize the plot device throughout The Hobbit. After all, adapting the comparatively brief children’s novel into an epic three-part trilogy would require some elements of the narrative being bolstered significantly.

Formulating a love triangle between a dwarf and two elves proved to be the wrong direction for the trilogy though, as Kíli (Aiden Turner) and Tauriel’s (Evangeline Lilly) tumultuous love story never clicked. Including Legolas (Orlando Bloom) as an antagonist within it only made it even more egregious, especially considering neither he nor Tauriel appeared in the book.

3 Bruce Banner & Natasha Romanoff – ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015)

Despite being viewed as the most contentious of the MCU Avengers cross-over films, Avengers: Age of Ultron actually did a lot right as a superhero ensemble movie. Unfortunately, one thing that did not work was the sudden and unexpected romantic subplot between Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Amid Ultron’s (James Spader) assault on the world, the introduction of the Maximoff siblings, and all the character work dedicated to the other heroes, the romance never found the time to flourish. While it was referred to in later MCU films, their relationship struggled to strike fans and was one of the few MCU romances to fall flat on its face.

4 Claire Dealing & Owen Grady – ‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

With their prior relationship spanning the entirety of one seemingly miserable date, it hardly felt as though Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) had the romantic history to warrant the feisty former lovers narrative that Jurassic World tried so hard to push. While a clear homage to the romance in Jurassic Park, the relationship simply didn’t click like the one between Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

Whether it was a matter of chemistry between the actors, to heavy-handed a focus on their relationship, or just the fact that their history made them unconvincing as spiteful exes, all that we can say for certain was their romance often distracted audiences more than it immersed them.

5 Indiana Jones & Willie Scott – ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ (1984)

While rightfully remembered as a classic adventure blockbuster, Raiders of the Lost Ark also boasts an underrated romantic subplot between Indiana (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen). The quality of their pairing made it all the more jarring when Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) was the romantic interest in the prequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Overly eager to get into the squabbling fun, the relationship between Indy and Willie has plenty of barbed one-liners but no emotional weight to suggest they would be interested in each other romantically. As a constant damsel-in-distress with a grating personality, Willie wasn’t just a poor romantic match for Indy, but the film’s most annoying aspect as well.

6 Ron Weasley, Lavender Brown, & Hermione Granger – ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009)

For the most part, Warner Brothers’ adaptation of the Harry Potter novels was nothing short of spectacular, bringing their magical fantasy escapism to the screen with spellbinding wonder. One of the few major missteps the franchise took was to make the love triangle between Ron (Rupert Grint), Lavender Brown (Jesse Cave), and Hermione (Emma Watson) such a pivotal focus in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

There were times it even overshadowed the mystery as to who the half-blood prince was, and the growing ambition of the Death Eaters. While well handled, the love triangle simply took up too much screen time, especially considering there was already a strong romantic intrigue with Harry (Daniel Radcliife) and Ginny’s (Bonnie Wright) blossoming love story.

7 Mary & Vincent Corleone – ‘The Godfather: Part III’ (1990)

While it was a tall order, The Godfather Part III was unable to live up to the legend of its predecessors. Among the many things that went wrong within the film was the relationship between Michael’s (Al Pacino) daughter Mary (Sofia Coppola) and his illegitimate son Vincent (Andy Garcia).

While their romance made sense in the context of the story and kept in line with the film series’ strong theme of family, it simply didn’t draw an emotional response from audiences like it should have. The characters’ decision to ultimately remain simply friends only makes the subplot – and the film – that much more frustrating.

8 Susan Pevensie & Prince Caspian – ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian’ (2008)

A successful sequel which returned audiences to the family-adventure thrill of Narnia, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian was largely equal to its entertaining predecessor. One aspect the film didn’t execute however, was the romance between the titular Prince Caspian (Ben Barnes) and Susan Pevensie (Anna Popplewell).

Straying from C. S. Lewis’ novels, their romantic subplot left many fans, including Lewis’ own stepson, feeling frustrated. In the books, the pair hardly knew each other, and, by the end of the story, Susan has to return to Earth anyway, making their brief romance and farewell kiss not only distracting, but rather meaningless as well.

9 Sam Witwicky & Carly – ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ (2011)

While the relationship between Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and Mikaela (Megan Fox) in the first two Transformers movies was unnecessary, it could be viewed as something of a call-back to action flicks of the 80s which the franchise took inspiration from. The same cannot be said Sam’s relationship with Carly (Rosie Huntington-Wheatley) in Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Given Fox had little to do in the previous installment, her exit from the franchise presented an opportunity to abolish the meaningless romantic subplot and put more emphasis on the action. That didn’t happen, and the insistent inclusion of the unnecessary love story only saw the otherwise messy sequel become near unwatchable.

10 Hancock & Mary – ‘Hancock’ (2008)

While it was a little before its time, Hancock should have been a larger hit as a clever, irreverent parody of superhero drama. It follows a rogue though good-hearted hero with a grating personality whose prickly image is aided by Ray (Jason Bateman), a public relations specialist who he saves from an oncoming train.

Coincidentally, Ray’s wife happened to be Hancock’s (Will Smith) ex-wife, a powerful being who had lived alongside Hancock for 3000 years. It proved to be too ridiculous and dramatic a subplot for the film which actually worked well as an action comedy without that romantic subplot.

