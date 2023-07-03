There hasn't been a lot of coverage regarding the UNO movie Mattel had in development at one point, but the screenwriter behind it recently had plenty to share regarding her concept for the project. During a recent interview with The New Yorker, Marcy Kelly, the writer who was hired to work on the story involving the classic card game, explained that the movie was supposed to be dealing with a heist when it was originally conceived.

While she didn't elaborate as to why UNO would be connected to a heist, here's what Kelly had to say about the project she once worked on:

My reaction was the reaction that everybody has, which is ‘What?’ The first draft that I sent in was ‘fuck’-heavy,”. It was something like fifty pages, and then the next draft had one. I got my one, well-placed, PG-13 ‘fuck.’ They’ve been open to so many kinds of unexpected ideas.

Mattel has been working really hard on building successful blockbusters out of their most recognizable intellectual property. Besides hiring a new writers' room to think of a different story for the UNO project, it appears that the company has found an idea they like for the Hot Wheels adaptation to finally come to life. Bad Robot, the production company led by J.J. Abrams, is set to ensure the movie is produced the best way it possibly can be. While no screenplay has been written for the upcoming adventure, Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacob-Larson have been selected to take on scripting duties.

But perhaps the biggest hit currently in the works from the famous toy company is this summer's Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie as the titular iconic doll, the movie will feature everything you can expect from someone who thrives in any field while having impeccable style. A waterslide coming straight out of her bedroom, her signature pink convertible and infinite parties are just some of the things Barbie is used to seeing in her day-to-day life. However, Greta Gerwig's blockbuster won't be as light-hearted as you might think, with plenty of problems on the horizon for Robbie's character.

Life in Plastic Isn't Fantastic

The problems for Barbie began when didn't feel satisfied by her lifestyle anymore. While improvised musical numbers, pool parties and days at the beach look like a wonderful way to live, the protagonist of the upcoming film thinks that there has to be more to life than that. To find the answers to the questions that keep her awake at night, she'll venture out into the human world. What she wouldn't expect to find in her quest is her boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling) sneakily tagging along for the ride. With the CEO of a fictionalized version of Mattel (Will Ferrell) doing his best efforts to capture them, the dynamic duo will need to escape the human world before it's too late.

