For movie fans, there's nothing quite like a strong, consistent, memorable movie trilogy. Plenty of outstanding ones have been made over the years by filmmakers and studios setting out to make films that add up to a greater whole. On certain occasions, though, unofficial movie trilogies come about. These are films that aren't envisioned as a series by their creators but rather grouped after their release by audiences or critics.

Most often, these trilogies are strongly bound by factors such as the same director, as is the case with Park Chan-wook's acclaimed Vengeance Trilogy. Sometimes, only an actor or a strong thematic link is what makes three films a trilogy, as is the case with Nicolas Cage's trifecta of late-90s action movies. No matter what makes a movie part of an unofficial trilogy, it's always fascinating to analyze it in conjunction with its peers. These are the best unofficial movie trilogies, showcasing the best aspects of their common link and earning a spot in cinematic history.

10 The American Frontier Trilogy

'Sicario' (2015), 'Hell or High Water' (2016), 'Wind River' (2017)

When his screenwriting debut in Denis Villeneuve's Sicario took audiences and the industry by storm, Taylor Sheridan proved that he was in Hollywood to stay. The highly acclaimed writer's next credits were in two other crime thrillers by different directors: David Mackenzie's Hell or High Water, for which he received his first Academy Award nomination, and Wind River, which he directed himself.

These three thrillers, which are among the best of the 21st century thus far, helped cement Sheridan as a highly respected voice in the industry and an institution in the modern Western genre. Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River are ruthless looks into society from a distinctive perspective that might be challenging but remains insightful and poignant. Aside from having nail-biting and action-packed narratives, they're fascinating neo-Westerns that evaluate the violence and chaos that populates the American frontier.

9 The Depression Trilogy

'Antichrist' (2009), 'Melancholia' (2011), 'Nymphomaniac' (2013)

Danish auteur Lars von Trier is one of the most controversial directors working today. Transgressive and entirely unafraid of getting discomforting, von Trier's movies are some of the most emotionally impactful in modern indie cinema. For proof, curious cinephiles should look no further than his acclaimed Depression trilogy, comprised of the horror thriller Antichrist, the sci-fi tear-jerker Melancholia, and both volumes of the erotic drama Nymphomaniac.

Even more so than the rest of von Trier's work, each installment of his Depression trilogy has astonishing levels of psychological complexity and philosophical depth. There's something here for everyone. Antichrist is one of the most terrifying films of the 2000s. Melancholia is a truly gut-wrenching drama anchored by Kirsten Dunst's most impressive performance. And Nymphomaniac is possibly the most sensitive and intelligent study of sex addiction cinema has ever seen. Von Tries has his detractors, rightfully so, but his Depression Trilogy is a testament to his unique and poignant filmmaking vision.

8 The Nicolas Cage Holy Action Trinity

'The Rock' (1996), 'Face/Off' (1997), 'Con Air' (1997)

Nicolas Cage has done it all, from genuinely incredible movies to some of the weirdest films the silver screen has ever seen. He has also dipped his toes in the action genre — particularly during the '90s, during which he starred in some of the decade's most fun and iconic action flicks. Chief among these are Michael Bay's The Rock, John Woo's Face/Off, and Simon West's Con Air.

All three are explosive, adrenaline-filled, and bolstered by the charm of Cage's unique and idiosyncratic acting style. The Rock is a suspenseful Bond-inspired spectacle; Face/Off is exquisitely absurd in all the best ways; and Con Air soars thanks to its willingness to go above and beyond with its scale and scope. When it comes to action, it rarely gets more entertaining than a movie starring Nic Cage, and these three are great for back-to-back viewing.

7 The Koker Trilogy

'Where Is the Friend's House?' (1987), 'And Life Goes On' (1992), 'Through the Olive Trees' (1994)