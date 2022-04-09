Vertical Entertainment has just released a new trailer and poster for their upcoming comedy, Unplugging, which follows the misadventures of a couple who sets out to the country on a digital detox only to find themselves involved in some wild shenanigans. Unplugging is set to be released to theaters this April, and will be available on digital and on-demand shortly after.

Unplugging features an all-star cast including Eva Longoria, Matt Walsh, Keith David, Lea Thompson, Al Madrigal, and Nicole Byers. Longoria and Walsh take the lead as a middle-aged married couple who find themselves chained to their digital devices. The trailer opens with Longoria's character in a position all of us know too well, running late and missing her phone. She and her daughter and husband run through the house on a wild goose chase, hunting for the ever-essential smartphone, only to find it in the shower.

"It's waterproof," Longoria retorts, gleaning her husband's wordless expression of disapproval. Their reliance on technology has clearly gone too far, too far being just past the toilet, it seems. The couple soon after decides to leave town for the weekend on a couple's vacation to unplug from their dependence on digital devices. But not all goes as planned for the couple looking for a few simple evenings spent sipping wine and looking at glorious sunsets. The trailer soon spins in another direction entirely, with the pair catching rides with raccoon-owning loners and fighting with burly men at gas stations, only to be tased by the police. Oh yes, and there is also a fistfight with a drone or two thrown into the mix.

The poster, released with the trailer, shows Longoria and Walsh next to each other, with Walsh looking worse for wear and Longoria looking up from the phone that seems to be permanently attached to her hand. Unplugging is directed by Debra Neil-Fisher, who has previously worked on such comedy films as The Hangover Part II

and Due Date, both of which follow vacations and road trips gone wrong, so Unplugging certainly falls within her wheelhouse.

Unplugging is set to be released in theaters on April 22, 2022, then to digital and video-on-demand on April 29, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new trailer below, along with the film's new poster:

