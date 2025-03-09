Comedy can be an enigmatic form of entertainment, one that has no set structure or style that must be adhered to in order to be successful. While the formula behind many of the most successful comedy movies—be they high-brow satires or smutty and juvenile jests—can be examined and even identified on inspection, some of the greatest films the genre has seen have thrived because of their erratic and unpredictable nature.

From skewering spoofs to black comedies, genre-meshing masterpieces, and even to superb slapstick sensations, these comedy movies ensure audiences stay on the edge of their seats with both their juggling of comedy styles and the absurdity of their narratives. Wacky, wild, and whimsical, these funny flicks prove that, sometimes, comedy is at its best when at its most chaotic.

10 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Directed by Boots Riley

Image via Annapurna Pictures

A pulverizing satire that matches its outrageous absurdity with an unadulterated, socially skewering might, Sorry to Bother You is an intense comedy movie to say the least. Set in an alternate modern-day California, it follows Cassius Green (played by LaKeith Stanfield), a struggling telemarketer whose career begins to soar when he begins using his “white voice” over the phone. As his success sees him climb the corporate ladder, Green must decide whether he wants to keep rising up the ranks at the expense of his personal relationships.

A scorching analysis of stereotypes and social misconceptions armed with the typical insightful brilliance and magnitude of Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You is a thematically raw, hysterically funny, and strikingly original gem of 2010s comedy. Infused with a strong sci-fi undertone, plenty of shock value laughs, and an inconceivable character transformation, the film is a relentless showpiece of loaded unpredictability.