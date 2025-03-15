For all its routine and formulas, for all the nuance and precision behind a great gag, it is often the case that comedy is at its most vibrant and enthralling when it is embracing a certain chaotic fervor that encourages a frenzied appetite for jokes and a hypnotic unpredictability. Many television series have served as evidence of exactly this, circumnavigating the malaise and monotony that has ensnared other comedy series with an endeavor to keep audiences on their toes while also having them rolling with laughter.

Such series range from some of the most entrancing and absurd animated series ever conceived, to sitcom sensations defined by their experimental flair as well as their comic prowess, and even to bizarre, satirical genre-meshing series that balance hilarity against searing social commentary. Erupting from the point where delirious lunacy and comedic genius meet, these comical series are as relentlessly hilarious as they are utterly unpredictable.

10 'It's Garry Shandling's Show' (1986–1990)

Created by Garry Shandling and Alan Zweibel

Image via Showtime

While it may now be a forgotten gem of American sitcom entertainment, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show remains an innovative and important series due to its incorporation of meta-humor and its penchant for breaking the fourth wall. Garry Shandling stars as an exaggerated version of himself, with the series following the neurotic and sardonic stand-up comedian. The only difference is the character is aware that he is part of a television production, even if other characters are not.

The series contains many scripted laughs and fine comedic performances, but it truly made an impression through Shandlings’ interactions with the studio audience and the character’s winking awareness of the production around him. The series ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990, and its loose approach to narrative and the story world remains both striking and quite brilliant today, even as fourth-wall breaks have become increasingly prominent in modern media.