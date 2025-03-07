Crime cinema is one of the most important genres in the history of cinema, as it was the low-budget gangster and police thrillers of the 1930s that first helped define the “Golden Age of Hollywood.” Crime films began to grow grittier as the decades passed; although international cinema introduced the influence of the French New Wave in the 1960s, the dawn of the “New Hollywood” movement in America amidst the 1970s resulted in much darker, grittier suspense films such as The French Connection, Dog Day Afternoon, and The Godfather.

One of the best qualities that a crime film can have is being unpredictable; since many of these films focus on dark characters and anti-heroes, it would not make sense for them to conform to a standard formal structure. The ability a film has to genuinely take its audience by surprise is often what helps to define it as a modern classic. Here are the ten most unpredictable crime movies, ranked.

10 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The Usual Suspects has one of the greatest plot twists in film history, as the final reveal of Bryan Singer’s masterful neo-noir thriller completely recontextualizes the events of the film when the identity of the primary antagonist is revealed. Credit for the film’s ability to keep the audience guessing as to who was really in charge must be given to screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, whose script earned him a very well-deserved Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The Usual Suspects benefits from its unusual structure, as much of the film is told in flashback as the low-life thief Verbal (Kevin Spacey) admits to his involvement in a heist to a group of police officers. Getting to see the same events from multiple perspectives made The Usual Suspects even more thrilling than it would have been had it been told in a more straightforward manner.