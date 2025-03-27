For decades, the crime genre has been one of television's most prolific and popular. Several of the shows that are usually considered among the greatest of all time are crime shows, and that's no coincidence. These kinds of suspenseful, twist-based stories lend themselves perfectly to the episodic televisual format, and these shows are undeniable evidence of that.

A quality that tends to be essential to crime television is unpredictability. How will those twists and that tension have their desired effect if you can see the turns coming from a mile away? Thankfully, the best crime series tend to be pretty hard to predict—but there are definitely shows that stand out among the rest as the most consistently shocking of the bunch.

10 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010–2017)

Created by I. Marlene King

Image via Freeform

Based on the series of novels of the same name by Sara Shepard, Pretty Little Liars is one of the biggest television cult classics of the 2000s—arguably the best era ever for TV. The story of the whole show revolves around a group of friends investigating the disappearance of their friend while an anonymous foe threatens to reveal their darkest secrets, and the ensuing mystery is as gripping as it sounds.

This campy teen drama has a pretty clear target demographic, but the mysteries that populate each of the show's seven seasons are thrilling enough to target any kind of fan of TV crime shows. Frankly, it's commendable that the writers managed to keep the suspense fresh and exciting for so long, but there's no denying that Pretty Little Liars was unpredictable all the way until the end.