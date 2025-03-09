Fantasy is generally a genre featuring any aspects of magic and/or monsters, and is very scarcely bound by the laws and customs of real life. It's a genre that sort of serves as a playground for creators, as the only rules present are the ones set in place by the creators themselves. This allows writers to create large, sweeping stories with high stakes, mystery, intrigue, betrayal, romance, and pretty much anything else that one can imagine.

Because of this, it isn't always easy to guess what's going to happen next. Plot twists and unpredictability are good, but it has to be done in a way that makes sense—unpredictability for the sake of unpredictability is more often than not a recipe for disaster. Luckily, for those who like being kept on their toes, plenty of fantasy shows come with huge narratives that will always leave the audience wondering. These are the most unpredictable fantasy shows of all time; outstanding examples of quality storytelling that definitely keep things interesting.

10 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009–2017)

Developed by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson

The very existence and popularity of The Vampire Diaries is, in itself, a shocking turn of events. See, this series came out right at the height of the Twilight craze, and was easy to dismiss as another attempt at capitalizing on teenage vampire love, and was deemed by many to fit into the same category of mediocre romance and subpar storytelling that for some reason, was trending. Yet against all odds, The Vampire Diaries grew to be much more expansive than Twilight, and contained a whole lot more substance to it, contributing to its overall appeal.

The low fantasy TV series was on for eight years, which is far, far longer than many expected it to last. Of course, with it lasting so long, it lent itself quite well to a vast, complex narrative that was consistently exciting with how many bombshell revelations it dropped. As such, many of these revelations aren't exactly easy to foresee, but it does this in a good way; in a way that makes sense.