The plot twist is a narrative device used to keep things interesting by abruptly taking the story in a new direction, usually by revealing key pieces of information previously withheld from the audience. It's something that a lot of horror movies and shows use, as it's one of the most important tropes of the genre. This is to be expected, but it isn't always easy to pull off, as it has to be done in a way that makes sense.

Many believe that the best plot twists are the ones that are hard to see coming, but this doesn't mean a horror show should include nonsensical plot twists solely for the sake of unpredictability. The best horror plot twists are ones that can't be seen coming, but that make a lot of sense in retrospect. Even better is when horror shows use this formula multiple times, to the point where audiences will never be able to tell what's coming next. These are the most unpredictable horror shows, which provide viewers with an endless amount of plot twists that will never be anticipated.

10 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Created by Marti Noxon

Image via HBO

Sharp Objects is an HBO series based on a book of the same name by Gillian Flynn, and follows a crime reporter who has recently been released from a psychiatric hospital. She returns home only to be met with more work as a murder mystery springs up. This should be business as usual, except for the fact that the reporter's overbearing mother is breathing down her neck, complicating things more than they already are.

As with any mystery-based psychological horror, multiple questions are raised about whether or not what's going on is really as it seems. The difference is that this one turns the complexity of the story up to eleven, making things much more difficult to decipher. It may not be the most complex story ever crafted, but the show was praised by critics for its ability to keep people guessing and on the edge of their seats.