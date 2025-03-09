One of the most timeless and effective genres of film when it comes to striking, high-tension, and polarizing adult filmmaking, a wide array of exceptional thrillers have been created since the early days of film history. The genre's ability to blend action, scares, mystery, and whatever else required to make its more stern, shocking content much more effective has made it highly versatile and celebrated, especially in recent years.

One of the best inherent facets of the genre that has helped it maintain excitement and notability with each subsequent release is its unpredictability and masterful usage of plot twists and unexpected content. Whether it be an overarching mystery that slowly builds throughout the film or a shocking turn into completely unexpected territory, there are many different avenues that a great thriller film can be completely unpredictable. Several of these unpredictable thrillers perfectly utilize their twists to catapult themselves into being considered some of the best thrillers of all time.

10 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via 20th Century Studios

David Fincher is no stranger to films with wildly entertaining twists or acclaimed adaptations of beloved novels, both of which combine to create one of his best modern outings in Gone Girl. The film sees Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) soon becoming the center of a widespread media frenzy following his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike)'s disappearance. However, the spotlight of attention and excitement soon begins to turn on Nick, as many begin to suspect that he is far from innocent when it comes to Amy's disappearance.

Gone Girl is the type of perfectly crafted thriller that, even after being completely aware of its earth-shattering twist, doesn't take away from the impact and shock value that said twist provides to the entire story. The exceptional psychological thriller movie achieves a great deal of success from its closer examination of the psyche and mentalities of Nick and Amy, respectively, in their lives before, during, and after this shocking event that completely upends their lives.