Who doesn't love a good plot twist? Plot twists might not be absolutely necessary to keep audiences invested in the shows that they're watching, but they certainly do help. Plot twists, when done right, have the potential to really spice things up, slamming open a whole bunch of doors in all different directions for the story, and answering the audiences' questions in a way that will leave their jaws on the floor.

Thriller shows, in particular, are prone to using this narrative device, since the purpose of the thriller genre is to either creep people out or keep them on the edge of their seats, often with the use of mystery or ambiguity. It's pretty natural for these mysteries to end in an abrupt, yet fulfilling plot twist, but some TV shows use this trope so often that it's nearly impossible to determine what could happen next. These are the most unpredictable thriller shows, which are perfect for audiences who like being kept on their toes.

10 'True Detective' (2014–)

Created by Issa López and Nic Pizzolatto

Image via HBO

True Detective is a mystery series, so plot twists kind of come with the territory. Each season revolves around a different mystery with a new set of characters, involving serial killers sinister cults, political conspiracies, and disappearances. Plot twists are an absolute necessity for any mystery movie or television series, especially for neo-noirs like True Detective. This really helps set it apart from traditional police procedurals or standard mystery shows.

In ten years, there have only been four seasons, but that's okay, because the showrunners keep things lively with the twists they bring to the table. Pretty much every mystery involved in the series is so much more than it seems to be at surface level, and often devolves into something much darker and more serious. So, nothing is ever as simple as a murder or a kidnapping—there is always something more behind it. What those somethings are, though, are really hard to guess for first-time viewers, often because the secrets are uncomfortable and beyond the darkest parts of human imagination.