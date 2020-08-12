‘UNpregnant’ Trailer Finds ‘Euphoria’ Star Helping Her Friend Get an Abortion

HBO Max has released a trailer for UNpregnant, which I believe was the very first film made specifically for the nascent streaming service.

Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen) stars as Veronica, a 17-year-old college-bound senior who gets pregnant, forcing her to make a tough decision about her future — one she never imagined she’d have to make. Her choice leads her on a 900-mile road trip to New Mexico with her ex-BFF Bailey, played by Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira, and together they discover the true meaning, and value, of friendship.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed the adaptation of Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendricks‘ book, and the two authors also had a hand in the screenplay along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, William Parker and Goldenberg. The film was produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Erik Feig.

I won’t lie, I was excited to see Giancarlo Esposito in this trailer, as his veteran presence is always welcome on the big screen, and this kind of project represents a nice change of pace for him. Ramona Young, Sugar Lyn Beard, Breckin Meyer, Betty Who and Mary McCormack round out the rest of the supporting cast.

UNpregnant feels to me like the anti-Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which also followed two girls on a journey to get one of them an abortion in another state. That film, directed by Eliza Hittman, was very good and incredibly realistic, but it was also a bit of a downer. And believe me, I get it. Traveling out of state to get an abortion isn’t exactly a trip to Disney World. But clearly, UNpregnant takes a different, lighter approach to the same dilemma, and even though it may not seem as natural and organic as NRSA, it certainly looks more “fun.” I also happen to be a big fan of both these leads, especially Ferreira, who really impressed me with her work on Euphoria.

HBO Max will unveil UNpregnant on Sept. 10, and let’s hope by then that the streamer is a bit more comfortable with the a-word, which is notably absent from the film’s trailer and its publicity materials. Watch the trailer below, and to explore the opposite end of this story spectrum, click here to check out the trailer for Never Rarely Sometimes Always., which features an amazing performance from newcomer Sidney Flanagan.