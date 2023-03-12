Hulu and the Onyx Collective's newest collaboration, UnPrisoned, officially released on March 10, marking the second scripted project from the team following Reasonable Doubt. Inspired by the life of author Tracy McMillan, UnPrisoned follows therapist and single mother Paige (Kerry Washington), whose life is turned on its head when her father Edwin (Delroy Lindo) is released from prison and moves in with Paige and her teenage son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana). Following the debut, Hulu shared an inside look featurette at the show.

The new video features the aforementioned cast, along with McMillan, showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser, and cast member Marque Richardson (Mal). As it begins, Washington, Lindo, and McMillan give an overview of what to expect from the series. While much of the story is inspired by McMillan's life, she shares that it largely serves as a "what if," focusing on what happens when Edwin moves in with Paige. Washington dubs the show an "unlikely buddy comedy," honing in on the relationship between Paige and Edwin. Lindo adds that much of the show is about how Edwin hopes to be better, and avoid making the same mistakes. This is demonstrated quite clearly within the series, as Edwin stumbles to reacclimatize but ultimately makes an earnest attempt at bettering himself.

As the video continues, the group highlights the different relationships present throughout the show, especially within Paige's family. Both Lindo and Washington touch on the shaky ground between their characters. Due to Edwin's overall lengthy incarceration, Paige struggles to trust him. They must contend with the trauma and emotional damage that followed his imprisonment. Even with their challenges, Bowser notes that Edwin and Paige are "two sides of the same coin." Moreover, Rakotohavana and Washington are excited about the relationship between Finn and Edwin, who bond quickly in the show.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'UnPrisoned' Review: Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo Elevate Hulu's Dramedy Series

UnPrisoned Forces Viewers to Rethink Their Ideas of Ex-Felons

Along with highlighting the familial relationships, the show ultimately aims to challenge negative perspectives surrounding ex-felons. Earlier in the video, Lindo notes this, mentioning how the show redefines the way in which we judge others who have been incarcerated. He later shares that he hopes it creates conversation around "when and how people genuinely deserve a second chance, a second shot at life." Washington tops off the sentiment by saying that everyone deserves some type of healing, which comes through with love.

UnPrisoned is executive produced by McMillan, Washington, and Lindo, with Bowser as executive producer and showrunner. Joy Gorman Wettels, Jen Braeden, and Kevin Bray also executive produced. Additional cast includes Jordyn McIntosh as Young Paige, Brenda Strong as Nadine, Jee Young Han as Esti, and Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox.

All eight episodes of UnPrisoned are streaming now on Hulu. Watch the new featurette below: