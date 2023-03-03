The time has finally come! Kerry Washington is back in television with her first series regular role since the 2020 Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. In the new series UnPrisoned, Washington stars opposite Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), and the show portrays a complicated father-daughter dynamic as the pair rekindle their fractured relationship after years of estrangement. With Washington also serving as one of the executive producers, the new series promises to be a comedy-drama full of dysfunction and family affairs.

Vocal about Lindo always being one of her greatest acting heroes, Lindo and Washington are proving to be a pitch-perfect comedy duo of their own in the new series. A single mother and therapist, Washington’s Paige Alexander finds herself living with her estranged father (Lindo) after he’s released from a long stint in prison. Also featuring Faly Rakotohavana as Washington’s on-screen son, read on to learn more about the plot, release date, trailer, and everything we know so far about UnPrisoned.

Image via Hulu

Related:What's New on Hulu in March 2023

Watch the Family-Dramedy Centered Trailer for UnPrisoned

Things are getting complicated in the trailer for UnPrisoned. Washington is introduced as Paige Alexander, a busy therapist and single mother juggling her job while raising her teenage son. To make things even crazier, her ex-convict father Edwin (Lindo) shows up at her front door and asks if he can live with her after getting released from prison. The trailer then takes viewers on a bumpy ride around sunny California as Edwin becomes a grandfather for the first time while attempting to make amends with Paige. Going through various trials and tribulations and getting into spatting fights with his daughter, the trailer highlights the comedic chops Washington and Lindo rarely get to show off in the upcoming series.

When and Where Is UnPrisoned Releasing?

UnPrisoned is coming exclusively to Hulu on Friday, March 10, 2023. An original for the streamer, viewers can subscribe to various plans to watch the series. Hulu offers ad-supported plans for $7.99/ month and ad-free plans starting at $14.99/month. Hulu also offers various other premium add-ons, including subscriptions to HBO Max ($14.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month), and Cinemax ($9.99/month). Season 1 of UnPrisoned will contain a total of eight episodes. Each episode will have a run time around the thirty-minute mark, and all of them will be released together on March 10.

Watch on Hulu

Who Is Making UnPrisoned?

Tracy McMillan (Mad Men, Runaways) is serving as series creator, writer, and co-producer. Television titan Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single) serves as series showrunner and co-executive producer on UnPrisoned. With a decade-spanning career, Bowser created and produced some of television’s most beloved sitcoms over the years, including Living Single (1993-1998) and Half & Half (2002-2006), and more recently Black-ish (2014-2016), and Dear White People (2017-2019). Bowser is now bringing her expertise to UnPrisoned, with Washington also serving as an executive producer. Marking Onyx’s first original comedy series, Bowser co-executive produces alongside Jen Braeden (Awkward), Joy Gorman Wettles (Home Before Dark), Kevin Bray (The Morning Show), and Delroy Lindo. Bray is also serving as director for an episode of UnPrisoned, as are Numa Perrier (Jezebel) and Shiri Appleby (UnReal).

Related:A Guide to March’s Exciting New TV Shows From ‘Great Expectations’ to ‘Daisy Jones and the Six'

What Is UnPrisoned About (And Is it Based on a True Story?

Image via Hulu

Believe it or not, UnPrisoned is actually based on a true story. The series is loosely based on creator Tracy McMillan’s life. The series goes beyond just a father-daughter bond as well, as McMillan is also aiming to raise awareness of the prison system, and how it permanently affects family relationships.

Hulu’s official synopsis reads:

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.

Who’s In the Cast of UnPrisoned?

Kerry Washington leads UnPrisoned as relationship therapist Paige Alexander. Washington's best-known TV work is arguably her performance as Olivia Pope in ABC’s political thriller, Scandal (2012-2018). Created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton), Olivia Pope became a pop culture icon during the series’ seven-season run, which then led to Washington becoming a household name. Garnering critical acclaim and numerous awards, Washington received two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series, and Golden Globe and SAG award nominations as well. Washington has also starred in numerous blockbuster films, including Ray (2004), The Last King of Scotland (2006), and Django Unchained (2012). Washington most recently returned to television in the Emmy-nominated Hulu original limited series Little Fires Everywhere (2020), for which she received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. UnPrisoned marks a departure from Washington’s previous works as she appears to be switching gears from drama to something more lighthearted.

Delroy Lindo is co-starring opposite Kerry Washington as Edwin Alexander. An ex-convict fresh out of prison, Edwin has practically been an absent father for the majority of his daughter’s life and has never even met his grandson due to his most recent 17-year stint in prison. Lindo is a living legend of the screen and has been making movies and starring in television series for several decades. He’s won numerous awards, including a Tony Award, an NAACP Image Award, and multiple SAG awards. A frequent collaborator of Oscar-winning director Spike Lee, he’s starred in four of his films, including Malcolm X (1992), Crooklyn (1994), Clockers (1995), and, most recently, Da 5 Bloods (2020), for which he received worldwide acclaim.

Newcomer Faly Rakotohavana (The Mick) is playing the third generation of the Alexander family, 16-year-old Finn. An angsty teen meeting his grandfather for the first time, Edwin becomes a bit of a father figure in Finn’s life while also upholding the wiser, grandfather role. The rest of the cast includes Jee Young Han (Perry Mason) as Esti, Paige’s best friend, and Marquee Richardson (Antebellum) as Mal, Edwin’s parole officer.