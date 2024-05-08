The Big Picture UnPrisoned will return for a second season on Hulu, premiering on July 17.

The comedy series follows therapist Paige (Kerry Washington), as she navigates her relationship with her father post-prison.

The second season will delve deeper into the Alexander family's struggles, incorporating a "family radical healing coach."

After a strong, impressive first season, the comedy series, UnPrisoned, starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo in its lead roles was renewed for a second season at Hulu. With an impressive score of 93% for critics and 94% for general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the series is Onyx's most-viewed premiere on Hulu. Now, it has been announced, alongside first-look images, that the second season of the comedy series will premiere on Hulu this summer.

Season 2, which also has Washington as an executive producer, will premiere exclusively on Hulu on July 17 with all eight episodes streaming on the platform. UnPrisoned is created by Tracy McMillan and is inspired by the creator's life and her own relationship with her father. The comedy series centers around Washington's Paige Alexander, who juggles multiple roles as a relationship therapist, social media influencer, and single mom. Her already busy life takes a turn when her father, Edwin Alexander (Lindo), is released from prison and moves in with her and her teenage son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana). Following his time inside, Edwin tries to realign his life while seeking to forge a relationship with his grandson, Finn, and at the same time mend that with Paige. Just like the first season, the sophomore run of UnPrisoned will consist of eight half-hour episodes.

The closing moments of season one had Mal (Marque Richardson) bailing out Edwin after he was wrongly arrested while driving home with Finn. The event triggers a frank conversation between the pair, about how Edwin's past indiscretions have affected Paige in the present and during her formative years. This conversation ultimately results in Edwin's decision to move out of his daughter's house. The exact plot for the second season has been kept quiet. However, the official synopsis reads:

“The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional–other than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a ‘family radical healing coach,’ who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds, and family secrets holding them back.”

Who Is Behind 'UnPrisoned'?

Close

UnPrisoned is executive produced by McMillan, alongside Yvette Lee Bowser, Pilar Savone, Washington, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden serve as additional executive producers. The renewal of UnPrisoned also saw Washington renew her overall deal with ABC Signature for another three years. The series also stars Jordyn McIntosh as Young Paige, Brenda Strong as Nadine, Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox, Jee Young Han as Esti, and more.

The second season of UnPrisoned will premiere on July 17, see the new images above.

Unprisoned Follows a therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves to her house to live with her and her teenage son. Release Date March 10, 2023 Creator Tracy McMillan Cast Kerry Washington , Delroy Lindo , Marque Richardson , Faly Rakotohavana , Jordyn McIntosh Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Studio ABC Signature, Onyx Collective, Simpson Street, Anonymous Content Distributor Hulu Writers Tracy McMillan

WATCH ON HULU