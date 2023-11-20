The Big Picture Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo's series UnPrisoned has been renewed for a second season on Hulu, following its successful debut and positive reception from both critics and audiences.

The show, created by Tracy McMillan, follows the story of Paige Alexander, a therapist and single mother whose life is turned upside down when her father is released from prison and moves in with her. Viewers also learn about Paige's childhood with her father.

Season 1 ended with some progress for the family, but also brought new challenges and an ambiguous ending, leaving the future of the characters uncertain. Tracy McMillan, Kerry Washington, and other producers are set to continue working on the show.

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are remaining at Hulu, as the streamer and Onyx Collective have renewed their original series UnPrisoned for a second season, as first reported by Deadline. The renewal news comes just over eight months following the show's initial debut back in March. It premiered with strong reception from critics and general audiences, currently sitting at a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score for the former and 94% for the latter. It is also Onyx's most-viewed premiere on Hulu. Along with the series renewal, Washington renewed her overall deal with ABC Signature.

UnPrisoned was created by Tracy McMillan, inspired by her real-life relationship with her father. The show centers on Paige Alexander (Washington), a successful therapist and single mother who is thrown for a loop when her father, Edwin (Lindo), is released from prison. Following his incarceration, Edwin soon moves in with Paige and her teenaged son, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana). As the trio adjusts to the change, Edwin tries to reconnect with Paige and forge a relationship with Finn. Meanwhile, he does his best to pave a better path for himself. Viewers also learn more about Paige's childhood with Edwin.

As UnPrisoned Season 1 ended, Paige, Edwin, and Finn had begun to find solid footing with each other, despite the family drama and other obstacles thrown at them. However, a few events threatened to upend their progress, with Edwin eventually leaving Paige and Finn and causing strife between the mother and son, as Finn became deeply attached to Edwin while Paige was wary of their connection. Meanwhile, Edwin faced another major decision: strike out on his own or turn to his friends — who previously got him into trouble — for help. In the end, Edwin reunites with one of his friends. However, the episode ended on quite an ambiguous note, leaving Edwin's plans moving forward up in the air.

Who Created and Worked on 'UnPrisoned'?

Along with creating UnPrisoned, McMillan serves as executive producer alongside Washington, Season 1 showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser, and Pilar Savone through Simpson Street. Additional executive producers include Lindo, Joy Gorman Wettels, and Jen Braeden. The series also stars Jordyn McIntosh as Young Paige, Brenda Strong as Nadine, Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox, Jee Young Han as Esti, and more.

About working with Washington, Tracy Underwood, EVP, Creative Affairs, ABC Signature, told Deadline:

"Kerry is the gold standard for what a multihyphenate should be— passionate, prolific and endlessly kind. She, Pilar and the Simpson Street team are incredible collaborators, and we’re so proud of our most recent Onyx Collective/Hulu series 'UnPrisoned' and 'Reasonable Doubt,' as well as our award-winning series 'Little Fires Everywhere.' We look forward to many more years of their unparalleled creativity and talent."

