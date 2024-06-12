The Big Picture The new trailer for Season 2 of UnPrisoned teases more drama as Paige and Edwin navigate their complicated relationship.

The series follows Paige, a therapist and single mom, as she tries to balance family, work, and her love life while dealing with her father's return from prison.

Premiering on July 17, UnPrisoned Season 2 will explore Paige's struggles with her family dynamics and her own personal issues in a comedic light.

Get ready for the return of Paige (Kerry Washington) and Edwin Alexander (Delroy Lindo) with a new trailer for the second season of UnPrisoned. The successful Hulu comedy follows the complicated relationship between a woman and her father after he is released from prison following an extended sentence. As if watching her father adjust to regular life wasn't hard enough, Paige also has to deal with the challenges of being the parent of a teenager. The entire premise of the series hinges on whether she'll be able to handle the needs of her family or not, as seen in the new trailer.

The video opens with Paige talking to Finn (Faley Rakotohavana), who believes that it's easy to blame all of his problems on her mother after she appears to do the same with her father. But the three lead characters of the Alexander family will quickly realize that to fix their relationships, they also have to work on their own issues. The supporting cast of UnPrisoned includes Marque Richardson, Brenda Strong, and Jee Young Han.

UnPrisoned was created by Tracy McMillan, who previously worked on projects such as Runaways and Mad Men. The first season consisted of eight episodes, and the viewership numbers obtained last year were high enough to convince Hulu to move forward with another chapter of the Alexander family's life. McMillan wrote some episodes from the previous installment, including the pilot and the season finale. Some of the directors who sat behind the camera for the streaming comedy included Kevin Bray, Shiri Appleby, and Nastaran Dibai.

When Will 'UnPrisoned' Return?

The second season of UnPrisoned is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on July 17. While the first installment was released during the spring of last year, Paige and Edwin will continue to air their grievances in the hit comedy series this summer. The new trailer for Season 2 also teases how the dynamic between Mal (Richardson) and Paige will get even more complicated now that they've actively decided to date other people. Mal's new girlfriend wants all the details concerning their failed romance, and Paige doesn't know if that's something she's ready to talk about yet.

You can check out the new trailer for the second season of UnPrisoned above, before the series returns to Hulu on July 17.

Unprisoned Follows a therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves to her house to live with her and her teenage son. Release Date March 10, 2023 Creator Tracy McMillan Cast Kerry Washington , Delroy Lindo , Marque Richardson , Faly Rakotohavana , Jordyn McIntosh Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Distributor Hulu Writers Tracy McMillan Expand

Watch on Hulu