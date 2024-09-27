After a successful two-season run, UnPrisoned will officially not be returning to Hulu for a third installment. The comedy-drama’s leading star, Kerry Washington, took to social media to break the tough news to fans. In her statement, Washington said that she was “crazy deeply grateful” for the opportunity that she and the others involved in the Hulu series were given to make the show in the first place. Giving a shout out to everyone who worked on the production, the actress called the cast and crew “brilliant and hardworking”, adding that they were nothing “but a JOY to work with!”

With the grateful train having left the station, the majority of the rest of the post was the Scandal alum pouring thanks onto writers, directors, and even the networks that brought the series to the small-screen. And of course, no thank you message in the entertainment industry would be complete without mentioning the fans, of which she did tenfold, writing, “And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL - for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all things between) along with us each episode.

Below her thank you note, Washington dropped a video that included some incredibly joyful behind-the-scenes moments of the cast and crew working on UnPrisoned. From Delroy Lindo (Gone in 60 Seconds) to John Stamos (Full House), the gang’s all there having a great time together, sharing plenty of smiles, and getting down to work.

What Was ‘UnPrisoned’ About?

Easily considered to be one of the most groundbreaking shows in recent years, UnPrisoned followed Washington’s Paige Alexander. Having been bounced around to various homes throughout her younger life due to her father’s on again off again imprisonment, Paige took up a career as a therapist, specializing in work with couples and families. After nearly two decades behind bars, Paige’s father, Edwin (Lindo), comes back into her life and tries to make amends for being gone throughout her life. The series blended drama with comedy and focused on the idea of ex-felons meshing back into society when the stigma that comes with their title carries such a heavy judgment.

Filling out the ensemble of UnPrisoned was a call sheet that included Marque Richardson (Dear White People), Faly Rakotohavana (Nightmare Cinema), Jee Young Han (Perry Mason), Tim Daly (Private Practice), Brenda Strong (Desperate Housewives) and Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear).

You can check out Washington’s farewell post above and watch all of UnPrisoned now streaming on Hulu.