Hulu and the Onyx Collective are teaming up again, this time with the comedy series UnPrisoned. The half-hour series features Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo as daughter and father. Per the logline, the show is about "a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son." Ahead of the premiere, Hulu has released the official trailer.

Early on, the trailer suggests that Washington's Paige and Lindo's Edwin have a bit of a strained relationship, though both seem to be trying to find steady ground with the other. While they start adjusting to the change, Edwin also works on his relationship with his teenage grandson Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), building another layer to the emphasis on family already present in the story.

Moreover, the show will also focus on more individual journeys, primarily through Paige and Edwin. In the trailer, Paige states that "[life] is not about what you owe someone else. It's about who you want to be." Her sentiment is reflected throughout in scenes that showcase her sorting through her feelings with others beyond her father and by herself. Similarly, Edwin now faces a culture shock he must adjust to after being shut out from the world for 17 years.

UnPrisoned is inspired by the life of author Tracy McMillan, who executive produces alongside Washington and Lindo. Yvette Lee Bowser executive produces and showruns, with Joy Gorman Wettels of Anonymous Content, Jen Braeden, and Kevin Bray as executive producers. It is the second scripted collaboration between Hulu and Onyx Collective following Reasonable Doubt. Additional cast includes Jee Young Han, Marque Richardson, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Jordyn McIntosh.

McMillan and Washington Want to Bring Attention to Mass Incarceration

During the TCA press tour last month, the cast and creative team behind UnPrisoned spoke a little more about their hopes for the series, including how it tackles the subject of mass incarceration. When speaking to the press, both McMillan and Washington noted that they hope it changes people's viewpoints. Washington said, "[It's an] opportunity to take a lens and explore these racist institutions, and they impact the everyday life of families, but in a way that is fun and loving."

Lindo also spoke about how UnPrisoned differs from his previous roles and how they act as "correctives," saying, "I would also say that in terms of my own personal arc of my career, just the projects I’ve done in last few years like The Harder They Fall, Da Five Bloods...they were what I called historical correctives. This is, in its own way, a present-day corrective. It’s looking at a family story through a different lens."

UnPrisoned debuts with all eight episodes Friday, March 10 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below: