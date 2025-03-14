To quote the magnificent Casablanca, a kiss is just a kiss — except in the land of K-Dramas. Korean television and heightened melodrama go hand-in-hand, and when it comes to romance, fans have come to expect outrageous, suspension-of-disbelief-defying scenarios. Actual fireworks can accompany a couple's first kiss. A passionate embrace might occur at the tail end of a high-octane rescue mission, or a smooch could happen unintentionally — a woman trips or falls, a man catches her, any variation will do.

Do these over-the-top moments happen in real life? Of course not. Do we still crave escapism? Naturally. Cue up some fireworks and your favorite love ballad — here are the 10 most unrealistic K-Drama kisses, ranked.

10 Trip and Fall

'Business Proposal'

Kang Tae Moo and Jin Young Seo in Business Proposal looking at each other.
Easily one of Korea's best rom-coms, Netflix's Business Proposal pairs CEO Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) with food researcher Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) in a delightfully absurd comedy of errors. Ha-ri works for Tae-moo's company, but the two don't officially cross paths until Ha-ri agrees to cover for her best friend on a blind date — who happens to be none other than Tae-moo himself.

Tae-moo, wanting to appease his matchmaking grandfather and impressed by Ha-ri's unique flair, offers her a fake contract relationship. When she chooses to flee her boss rather than answer, Ha-ri pushes Tae-moo's chest too aggressively. He loses his footing, prompting a panicked Ha-ri to seize his arm in an effort to keep him upright. Instead, Tae-moo's back hits the ground, Ha-ri flails down on top of him, and it's the perfect opportunity for their lips to crash together. Business Proposal affectionately plays with K-Drama tropes, one of them being the accidental kiss. Played for laughs, the scene's exaggerated slow-motion makes it even more ludicrous.

