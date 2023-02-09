Collider is excited to exclusively share the brand-new trailer for Unseen, a fun fast-paced thriller starring Midori Francis and Jolene Purdy. The film will be released by Paramount Home Entertainment on Digital and On Demand on March 7, 2023, and on MGM+ (formerly known as EPIX prior to its rebranding last month) in May 2023.

The story of Unseen revolves around two women on opposite ends of a phone call. Sam, played by Purdy, receives a phone call from a girl named Emily, played by Francis, who has been kidnapped by her crazy ex-boyfriend and brought into the woods to be killed. Unable to see due to a combination of drugs in her system and her glasses being broken, called the wrong number and now has to put her life in the hands of Sam, a complete stranger, as she acts as Emily's eyes in order to escape her would-be killer.

The new trailer introduces us to Sam as she works her job as a gas station clerk as well as the film's unique tone. Once the call is made that connects Sam to Emily, the trailer shows the central hook of the film as Sam attempts to instruct Emily where to go through FaceTime. The high tension is not isolated to the woods that Emily finds herself in, however, as when Sam's phone starts to run out of battery, she makes the decision to steal the phone of a wealthy woman that had stopped at the gas station before locking herself behind the cashier counter's bulletproof glass. Now, Sam must hope the glass holds as multiple people including law enforcement attempt to break through the glass and door while Emily tries to escape from her shotgun-wielding ex.

Unseen's director Yoko Okumura also proved a statement with the new trailer, expressing how she takes personal experiences and difficulties and uses them to help inspire her stories, wrapping all it up in a crazy and colorful world:

"What I love to do as a director is to take my personal heartaches as an emotional inspiration for a story, and then wrap it in a wild narrative and a colorful world. 'Unseen' is a fun thrill ride with larger-than-life villains swirling around the emotional anchor of an unlikely friendship story between two very different women. My own female friendships have been the emotional bedrock of my life so celebrating the power of these two characters saving each other was deeply personal to me. In my adolescence, I often felt powerless and it didn't help that I never saw girls like me get to be powerful heroes on screen, so now as a filmmaker I create the heroes I need to see in the world. I'm so stoked that I got to have not one, but two Japanese-American women portraying complicated, strong, yet vulnerable characters. I've never gotten to see characters like this occupy a fun thriller in this way."

The Team of Unseen

As said before, Unseen is directed by Yoko Okumura who is adapting a screenplay penned by Salvatore Cardoni and Brian Rawlins. In addition to Purdy and Francis, the cast of the film also includes Missi Pyle and Michael Patrick Lane, among others. The film was produced by Blumhouse Television and MGM+ and is part of the Blumhouse Television and MGM+ deal to produce eight original films together. Executive producers on the film are Alexander Kruener, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, and Jason Blum.

Unseen will be released on March 7, 2023, before making its way to MGM+ a few months later in May. You can check out the new poster, trailer, and read the official synopsis below.