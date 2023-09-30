Fortunately for viewers who are into darker, thought-provoking finales, not all movies provide audiences with satisfying endings. In fact, some of the most memorable films actually feature unsettling narratives and unnerving closures — these often evoke strong feelings of uneasiness and discomfort in viewers, which is precisely why they linger in their minds for the longest time.

On Reddit, there have been a few interesting discussions surrounding the most unsettling movie endings of all time. Without further ado, from The Prestige to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, these are some of the most mentioned on the platform (needless to say, spoilers ahead).

10 'The Prestige' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Regarded as one of Christopher Nolan's best, The Prestige is a thoroughly compelling "obsession destroys the artist" movie that features powerful performances by its lead protagonists to match. Set in 19th-century London, it revolves around two stage magicians (Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale) who battle wits to create the ultimate trick.

According to thebat481 and many others who agree, the film's ending is one of the most unsettling. Nevertheless, when a user admitted they didn't know how it phased audiences, LaVanche84 did not hesitate to question: "A magician committing either murder or suicide at the end of every show just to one up his rival doesn't unsettle you?"

9 'Annihilation' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Directed by Alex Garland, the captivating Annihilation blends adventure, drama, and horror to intriguing results while illustrating a team of biologists' (including Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson) secret quest to a mysterious zone where the usual laws of nature do not apply.

There is no doubt that Garland's movie is one of a kind, and its ending adds to that. "It was just this steadily building uneasiness that was never remotely resolved. Just building mystery, pace, and tension all more deeply and rapidly only to just flat out walk away at its peak," Kenjataimuz explained in a Reddit thread. "I've watched it a few times and it genuinely leaves me with the most unresolved unsettled feeling every time."

8 'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

Image via Toho

Shin Godzilla is considered one of the best "mainstream" approaches to the iconic Kaiju, offering viewers an interesting take on the legendary monster while depicting the havoc it wreaks in Japan.

On top of being engrossing, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi's movie is arguably unsettling, especially toward its ending. In Flapjack_'s words, it is one of the most "disturbing Godzillas" out there, and features "one of the most unsettling visuals" they have ever seen. "There's no explanation, you're just left wondering what it means for the next step in this Godzilla's evolution," they wrote.

7 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Arguably Rosamund Pike's finest performance, David Fincher's fan-favorite crime thriller Gone Girl, based on the novel of the same name, tells the disturbing but masterfully-written story of a writer who goes missing on her fifth wedding anniversary to her suspicious, seemingly apathetic husband played by Ben Affleck.

When a Redditor mentioned the movie, Dyshin could not help noting how they have been "irrationally terrified of Rosamund Pike whenever I see her in anything. She is just so incredibly unnerving in this film that I can just never trust her again." Certainly, that fact alone speaks for itself.

6 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Image via A24

The second Alex Garland film on this list, Ex Machina, stars Alicia Vikander as a highly advanced artificial intelligence robot whose human abilities are put to the test by a young computer coder (Domhnall Gleeson), who is selected to visit the home of renowned CEO, Nathan (Oscar Isaac).

Reflecting on topics that are relevant today — including the advancement of technology and its consequences for mankind — the impressive directorial debut is a must-watch for all sci-fi enthusiasts. Additionally, it features one of the most thought-provoking and unexpected endings in film. "It was pretty unsettling how a guy smart enough to create an AI never thought to put any safeguards on his robots to prevent them from killing him," commented NumberNull.

5 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Image via Focus Features

Starring Carey Mulligan as a troubled and clearly mentally unstable, traumatized woman, this Emerald Fennell 2020 revenge movie centers on Cassie's meticulous plans to seek vengeance against those who wronged her in the past, which involve leading a double life.

Promising Young Woman's ending is controversial to say the least, counting on mixed reviews from moviegoers. Nevertheless, it is also incredibly thought-provoking and a great conversation starter, as many users on the platform would agree. "I did not see that coming," gforce1616 said. "I didn't either. But, to me, the ending tied the whole movie together," replied COtheLegend.

4 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It is not for no reason that Pan's Labyrinth is often considered Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece. The 2006 film effectively blends the war and fantasy genres, offering audiences a mind-bending and heartbreaking tale about a young Spanish girl who finds real life intertwined with a mythical world centered on an overgrown labyrinth, where she finds fantastical creatures and escapism.

"To this day my wife puts her hands on her head with palms out to make me uncomfortable," said Dash_Rendar425 regarding the unconventional coming-of-age movie's finale. "Say all you want about Del Toro, but he knows his horror."

3 'The Mist' (2007)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

As the title suggests, The Mist depicts an otherworldly fog full of bloodthirsty creatures that torment a large group of townspeople, including David Drayton (played by Thomas Jane) and his young son (Nathan Gamble), ultimately trapping them in a local grocery store and forcing them to fight for their lives.

Directed by Frank Darabont, this sci-fi thriller is a dark and intense watch featuring a well-crafted storyline that is captivating enough to keep audiences invested throughout. Its ending does disappoint, too. "I was horrified by it and pissed off that I had wasted time engaging with the movie to get that slapped in my face," Leppardgirl1965 wrote.

2 'The Thing' (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

John Carpenter's The Thing is among the most distressful and perturbing horror flicks of the 1980s. It is based on the 1938 novella by John W. Campbell and tells the story of a group of researchers in Antarctica who come across a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.

"So ambiguous, and perfect," said Obvious_wombat when another user mentioned the 1982 cult classic's memorable finale. "That ending left me shaken up when I first saw it as a young teen. The ambiguity of it and the bleakness was unlike anything I had seen before. It's been a favorite ever since," xander6981 replied.

1 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Image via Monogram Pictures

Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a nerve-wracking science-fiction horror film surrounding a health inspector and his colleague as they discover, over a few days, that humans are being replaced by alien clones. Considered the scariest movie of the 1970s, the creepy film left a strong imprint on the audience's minds thanks to its finale.

"That scream," No-one-ever noted regarding the movie's ending. "Saw it for the first time when I was 13. Could not get out of my friend's basement fast enough." Closersolid added, "Donald Sutherlands face at the end... [redacted] hell. Just grim."

