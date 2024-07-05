The Big Picture Wondery's audio movie series Unsinkable premieres on July 10, retelling the true story of a WWII British tanker.

Created by John Mawson and Misha Crosby, Unsinkable features over 37 actors in 100 roles, recorded with COVID restrictions.

The audio movie will be presented in Dolby Atmos, with sound design by Jimmy Boyle and a final mix by Academy Award winner Ben Wilkins.

Before you immerse yourself in Wondery+’s audio movie series Unsinkable on July 10, you’re invited to go behind the scenes of the project’s creation in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek. In it, you’ll hear from the minds behind the one-of-a-kind creation who have pieced together a dramatized historic retelling of the true story behind the British tanker, the San Demetrio, a ship that faced a harrowing journey through enemy-infested waters during the most challenging days of WWII.

Although audiences may recognize his face from brief appearances in titles like Outlander and Never Have I Ever, John Mawson had an entire career as an officer in the British Royal Navy before he set his sights on Hollywood. His connection to maritime life and a fascination for the story of the San Demetrio led him to pen the script for the upcoming audio movie. Eventually, Mawson would team up with Misha Crosby (American Horror Story) and the pair would move forward with Unsinkable, instead reshaping it from a film script to an audio retelling, still wanting to capture the intensity of a movie rather than that of an audiobook.

Simple, right? Well, not so much as a lot of the recordings were done with COVID restrictions in mind. Plus, as viewers will learn from Mawson and Crosby, the audio movie has over 37 actors covering more than 100 roles - quite an undertaking for something that’s never been done before. Despite all the challenges, the team behind Unsinkable was able to keep the project afloat and will present it in dazzling Dolby Atmos with sound designer Jimmy Boyle (Band of Brothers) at the helm, with a final mix by Academy Award winner Ben Wilkins (Whiplash).

Who Are The Voices Behind ‘Unsinkable’?

First came the story and then the decision to turn a film into an audio-telling, with the next important step set in finding the actors with enough talent to make an audio movie series come to life for the ears. For this, creators, directors, and showrunners Crosby and Mawson (who also lend their voices in leading roles) nabbed names including Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit), Brian Cox (Succession), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megalopolis), John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Harry Hamlin (Mayfair Witches), Blair Redwood (The Gifted), Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives), Juliet Aubrey (Middlemarch), Rupert Vansittart (Game of Thrones), John Altman (The Great Train Robbery), and Hugh Fraser (Agatha Christie’s Poirot).

You can check out the exclusive behind-the-episode sneak peek above and tune in for Unsinkable’s two-episode premiere on July 10 with fresh episodes dropping weekly.