Unsolved Mysteries fans will soon have a chance to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the hit television series. According to The Wrap, a new anniversary special will premiere at Alamo Drafthouse theaters on October 4. It will then be available to stream the next day.

Unsolved Mysteries was a documentary series, that also featured actors recreating events described in the segments. Although much of the show focused on crimes, it would also focus on topics like ghosts and aliens. The series was hosted by Robert Stack. Audience members who knew anything about the stories presented were encouraged to call in a tip to help solve the mystery.

The 60-minute special, Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy, will feature interviews with co-creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove. It will also feature interviews with the show's actors, producers, and directors. One of Matthew McConaughey's earliest roles was playing a murder victim in one of the show's segments. The special was produced by Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and FilmRise. "In addition to celebrating the 35th anniversary by coproducing this new video tribute, we wanted to honor the fans who have played such an integral role in the success of the series, both as fiercely dedicated viewers and as case solvers with their call-in tips," said FilmRise Marketing and Distribution Vice President Sal Scamardo.

Fans Will Get to See Something Extra at the Alamo Drafthouse Screenings

The October 4th screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters will also feature a 30-minute compilation of popular moments from the series, which will be exclusive to the event. A special screening event will also be held at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles. "I'm one of the many, many millennials whose Wednesday evenings were spent absorbed in Unsolved Mysteries, and who, in the present day, have been able to binge these classic episodes thanks to FilmRise," said Alamo Drafthouse senior film programmer John Smith. "That's why the opportunity to screen the anniversary special with fellow Stack-olytes at Alamo Drafthouse is truly exciting."

