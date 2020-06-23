Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Revival Gets a Chilling Official Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for its Unsolved Mysteries revival; prepare to be intrigued. It’s been well over a year since we last reported on the Unsolved Mysteries revival. As such, it’s exciting to get a preview of the fruits of this revival, with mysteries running the gamut from very human to very supernatural teased during the minute-and-a-half trailer.

The official Unsolved Mysteries revival trailer reveals excerpts from the first six mysteries. It looks like this new Unsolved Mysteries will investigate cases both here in the U.S. and abroad. In a very on-brand move, there will also be a mix of mysteries which range from very human in their scope to some which cross over into supernatural territory, as evidenced by the title of one episode: “Berkshire’s UFO.” All of these elements seem to align with the original Unsolved Mysteries‘ approach to storytelling, right down to the music and what appears to be re-enactments. The first six episodes — what Netflix is calling “Volume 1” — are set to debut on Wednesday, July 1. This mention of a “Volume 1” seems to hint at the show’s plan to bring us even more new mysteries in the future, however near or far away that might be.

The original Unsolved Mysteries series aired from 1987 to 2010, ending its 23-year run with more than 600 episodes under its belt. The Netflix revival of Unsolved Mysteries comes from executive producers Terry Dunn Meurer, John Cosgrove, Robert M. Wise under the Cosgrove/Meurer banner as well as 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Josh Barry. The episode directors on Volume 1 are: Marcus A. Clarke (“Mystery on the Rooftop,” “No Ride Home,” and “Berkshire’s UFO”), Jimmy Goldblum (“13 Minutes”), and Clay Jeter (“House of Terror”, “Missing Witness”).

The first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, July 1. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, check out our round-up of the best crime shows on Netflix you can watch right now.

Here’s the official synopsis for Unsolved Mysteries: